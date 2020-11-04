Incumbent Jim Davidson was the top vote-getter in the race for two seats on the Monticello City Council.
Planning Commission president Sam Murdoff narrowly won the second council seat in the five-candidate field.
Davidson received 2,333 votes- or 28.74 percent of the vote.
Fifty-three votes separated the next three candidates.
Murdoff received 1,573 votes to win the seat being vacated by Lloyd Hilgart, who ran unopposed for mayor. Brian Hudgins had 1,523 votes while Dustin Stahlback had 1,520 votes.
Aaron Glanz had 1,078 votes in his bid for a seat on the city council.
