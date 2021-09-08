by Jeffrey Hage
MONTICELLO Times
Every year on September 11, Barbara Smith thinks about the day in 2001 when the world changed forever.
But this year, 20 years after the attacks on the World Trade Center, the former Monticello resident has a bit more retrospect than what might be her normal.
That’s because its been two decades since she witnessed the terrorist attacks from a classroom window at New York University.
The morning of the terrorist attacks was Barbara Smith’s first day on the job teaching in the dental assistant program at New York University. Her office and classroom was just over a mile from the World Trade Center.
Barbara and her husband Warren moved to New York City from Syracuse, New York just 11 days before the 9/11 attacks and settled in an apartment in Brooklyn.
Smith had taken the subway to work on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. With the help of Warren, she had practiced taking the subway to work in the days before her first day on the job.
Barbara Smith was comfortable getting to work that morning. The trip to work was uneventful, other than being the first of many over a career at New York University that spanned 18 years.
The trip home was a different story. It’s a journey from lower Manhattan to Brooklyn that the Monticello native has never forgotten.
Smith arrived at work at about 8:45 a.m. (7:45 in Monticello) on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.
Shortly after arriving at her office, she and other co-workers were called to a classroom by her boss.
“He told us to look out the window because one of the buildings had been hit by a plane,” Barbara Smith recalled.
She could see smoke from the attack on the tower of the World Trade Center.
“Other than the building being hit by a plane, he didn’t yet know what happened,” Smith said. “We were trying to figure out what was going on,” she recalled.
Barbara called Warren to tell him what was happening.
Warren grabbed a camera and began taking photos from his apartment window.
From the window of the couple’s Brooklyn apartment, he too could see the smoke- and then a second plume of smoke.
“I could understand smoke coming from one tower. But two?,” Warren Smith said.
“I didn’t understand what that meant,” he said.
Back at the New York University, Barbara Smith soon learned what the rest of the world was learning.
The Twin Towers of the World Trade Center had been attacked by terrorists.
She witnessed both towers fall from her window at New York University
“After that, I couldn’t talk,” Barbara recalled.
At her school, students were panicking. The dean of the university advised students and staff to stay inside. But his pleas went unheard.
Soon afterwards, that’s when Barbara’s trip home on the subway became that journey she will always remember.
She had practiced getting to work on the subway, but how did she get home in the middle of a horrific disaster?
Barbara called her niece, who also lived in New York City. The niece said she would walk and meet Barbara at the university. The two would then take the train back to Brooklyn.
“We ended up taking the last train out of Manhattan to Brooklyn,” Barbara recalled.
From the windows of the train, its passengers could see the Twin Towers burning.
“The train was packed. And silent. Nobody spoke a word,” she said.
When Barbara and her niece reached Brooklyn, they met up with Warren.
The three went to the niece’s apartment where they watched the Twin Towers site from the roof of her complex.
“We could see where the towers stood earlier in the day,” Warren recalled.
There was something else out of the ordinary that caught Warren off guard.
“Paper was falling from the sky like big snow flakes,” Warren said.
“Except the edges were still burning like embers,” he said.
It was like New York was having a ticker-tape parade, Smith recalled.
In the days, months, and years following the Sept. 11 attacks, the experience has often been emotionally hard.
“It was six weeks after the attacks before we returned to Manhattan and the site of the World Trade Center,” Warren recalled.
“When we went there, I was struck by what a colossal disaster it was,” he said.
The site was still burning six weeks later, and firefighters and fire trucks were still working the scene.
It was hard to imagine the scope of the disaster, until one witnessed the amount of debris still on site as a result of the buildings coming down, he said.
“It was quite an experience,” Warren said.
It’s hard going back to the World Trade Center site, both of the Smiths agree. Seeing pictures and visiting the museum where the towers once stood remains emotional.
“I think every year, “I’ve gone through something horrendous’,” Barb said.
However, the bad dreams she once had about the Sept. 11 experience have long been gone, and she says she thinks about Sept. 11, 2001 less and less each year.
But still, people don’t realize even half of what I went through,” she said.
“They have no idea how and what I went through that day trying to get home,” Barbara said.
Warren Smith said that the Sept. 11 experience came full circle for him last week while watching a newscast following the death of 13 members of the military during an attack outside an airport in Afghanistan.
One of the 13 soldiers who died was the son of a victim of the attack on the Twin Towers.
“A man died in the 9/11 attacks and 20 years later, his son ends up dying,” Warren said. “I was touched by that and the sadness that must be felt by that family that lost a father and son in these connected events 20 years apart.”
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
