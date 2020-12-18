Cornerstone Cafe: AG files lawsuit for re-opening against Governor's order

The Minnesota Attorney General's office filed a lawsuit Friday, Dec. 18 for operating inside dining operations in violation of Governor Tim Walz’s executive order 20-99 prohibiting on-premise dining at restaurants.
The Cornerstone Cafe in Monticello was one of two restaurants that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took action against. The other is the Cork in Anoka, according to a statement from the State Attorney General's Office.
The restaurants face civil penalties of up to $25,000 for each violation or threatened violation of the executive order, Ellison's office stated.
In its lawsuits against the restaurants, Ellison’s office has asked the court to:
- Declare that defendants’ actions constitute violations of Executive Order 20-99;
- Stop anyone associated with these establishments from violating or threatening to violate the executive orders;
- Award restitution, disgorgement, or damages to the State;
- Impose civil penalties of up to $25,000 for each violation or threatened violation of the executive order;
- Award the State its costs; and
- Impose any other relief the court finds just.
The AG's office stated that the Cornerstone Cafe and The Cork put community at risk by violating the ban on on-premises dining intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to a statement from Ellison's office, the Cornerstone Cafe publicly advertised that it was open for on-site dining on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
An investigator visited the Cornerstone Cafe a day later on Thursday, Dec. 17 and confirmed that the restaurant was serving customers indoors. People were lined up out the door to get into the Cornerstone Cafe on Thursday.
Cornerstone’s table service posed particularly high risks during the global pandemic, according to the AG's office. The investigator noted that Cornerstone’s customers and staff were not wearing masks, and customers were seated at tables fewer than six feet apart.
The Attorney General’s office made multiple attempts by phone and letter to contact Cornerstone Cafe and win compliance. Cornerstone’s owner acknowledged those attempts on social media and said he did not intend to respond to them.
The Times confirmed that the restaurant continued to be open Friday night for dinner. The restaurant's website was promoting it's dinner special, Cornerstone's "tasty open-faced roast beef."
"The two restaurants that we’re holding accountable today are among the very few that have refused to live up to their responsibility to keep their customers, employees, and communities safe,” Attorney General Ellison said.
“There are 10,000 restaurants and 1,500 bars in Minnesota. By far the vast majority of them have served their communities by complying with the law all along. Of the few that have threatened not to comply and the even fewer that violated the law, many have already pulled back," Ellison added.
“Once again, I’m asking all restaurants and bars to do the right thing and comply with the law and orders that are designed to stop the spread of COVID-19. I don’t enjoy using the enforcement tools I have available because I’d much prefer people do the right thing on their own, but I will use them when I have no other choice to protect Minnesotans from this deadly virus,” Attorney General Ellison concluded.
Any and all fines the court may impose go to the State of Minnesota general fund, not the Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney General Ellison’s office is continuing to work closely with state agencies and local law enforcement to gather evidence of violations of the executive order and will actively pursue more enforcement actions where violations have taken place. The Attorney General’s office and its partners have a range of enforcement tools at their disposal to hold businesses, their owners, and agents accountable for violating the order.
Attorney General Ellison’s office has civil authority to enforce the terms of Executive Order 20-99 as extended by Executive Order 20-103 and seek relief if necessary. The Governor’s executive orders have the force and effect of law during the peacetime emergency.
