Travelers who drive, ride, walk or do business on Highway 25 from Buffalo to Monticello are invited to take an online survey for a 2021 transportation study in this area. The survey is open Feb. 1 through Feb. 28, 2021 and can be taken at https://bit.ly/2MnTLZ7.
MnDOT, in partnership with Wright County and the Cities of Buffalo and Monticello, is conducting a corridor study to identify access and safety improvements on Highway 25. The study will coordinate with a future project in 2026 where MnDOT will improve Highway 25 from Catlin Street in Buffalo to Kjellberg Court in south Monticello.
Public participation through the survey will help provide feedback for the corridor study, which will collect and study safety data and road conditions, recommend alternative solutions, and publish a Corridor Study Report in Fall 2021.
To learn more about the Highway 25 Buffalo to Monticello project or take the survey, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects/hwy25, or contact Zach Whitley, MnDOT Project Manager, Zachary.Whitley@state.mn.us or call 320-293-9411. Comments regarding the study may also be sent via text (SMS) to 763-312-6024.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation to take the survey, or need it an alternative format, please email your request at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
For more information on projects in central Minnesota, log onto mndot.gov/d3/projects, or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral.
