For 33 years Duane and Lori Langsdorf were known for the customer service they provided their customers at AutoStop in Big Lake.
So when it came time to sell their business, it’s the Langsdorf’s reputation that attracted Kim Webb and her son Mitchell to the long-time auto repair shop.
The mother-son duo purchased AutoStop on Friday, Feb. 11 and reopened as Complete Auto Service three days later on Monday, Feb. 14 after a weekend of renovating.
The Webb’s also own Complete Auto Service shops in Blaine and Andover. Kim Webb founded Complete Auto Service in 1996 in Blaine.
“Duane and Lori took pride in taking care of their customers the best they can- and we feel they did that,” Mitchell Webb said.
“For us, this is a great opportunity to take care of those same customers that they took care of for so many years,” he said.
The more the Webbs learned about the Big Lake business and how the Langdorfs operated it, the more the Webbs were moved to purchase the business.
“It all panned out the way it should,” Webb said.
Webb said Complete Auto Service prides itself on being honest, dependable, and affordable.
“Those are the things we can control when a customer comes in,” Webb said. “We are dedicated to controlling those things.”
Complete Auto Service offers all the services that the Langsdorfs offered at AutoStop- and a few more. Complete Auto Service will not be a body shop as AutoStop was, however.
The shop offers engine repair services, brakes, heating and cooling, transmission service and electrical repairs, such as radio and power window repair.
General mechanical repair, drive train service, oil changes, tires, and alignments are also available.
“Anything on a vehicle we repair,” Webb said.
Complete Auto Service performs work under extended warrant contracts, diesel repair and offers services for commercial fleets, as well, he said.
The Webbs are also in the process of expanding their newest shop.
“We’re adding three more hoists,” Webb said, so vehicles can get in and out quicker.
Jared Bjorklund is the manager of the Big Lake location.
“Each of our locations need an anchor, and Jared is the right fit,” said Mitchell Webb, who has known Bjorklund for five years.
Complete Auto Service kept on the Langsdorfs two employees and brought on two new employees for a total of four in the shop, Webb said.
Complete Auto Service is located at 101 Lake St. S. in Big Lake. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The shop can be reached by phone at 763-263-7867. Complete Auto Service’s website is http://biglakeautorepair.com.
