Complaint: Ulrich fired 11 rounds, detonated two explosive devices in clinic massacre

At 10:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, Gregory Ulrich exited a bus outside a Buffalo medical clinic in a heavy coat with a briefcase in hand.
The 67-year-old Buffalo man walked into the medical facility, and in the course of just a few minutes, changed his life and the lives of countless others forever.
With two Smith & Wesson 9 mm handguns, Ulrich alleged fired 11 shots that mortally wounded one medical assistant and critically injured four others at the Allina Health Clinic – Buffalo Crossroads.
Court records show that at the time Ulrich was apprehended, one of his two guns contained another 13 rounds of ammunition. The other gun contained seven more unspent rounds of ammunition. A plastic bag found on Ulrich’s possession contained another 29 rounds of 9mm ammunition, according to a criminal complaint filed the morning of Thursday, Feb. 11 in Wright County District Court.
Following Ulrich’s apprehension, law enforcement officials with the Buffalo Police Department, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives entered the scene. In addition to the scene of the mass shootings, officials observed that numerous parts of the lobby and a clinic hallway had been damaged, court records state.
A cylinder-shaped object ripped a gapping hole through an exterior sliding door. Glass was shattered on a sliding door leading to the clinic’s lobby. Large exterior windows in the clinic lobby had been shattered. A hallway leading to exam rooms sustained significant damage. A second improvised explosive device was detonated
All the damage was consistent with damage caused by an explosion, the complaint states. The odor of burned gunpowder filled the air of the clinic.
In a Tuesday, Feb. 9 press conference, Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer called the carnage at Allina Health Clinic – Buffalo Crossroads a “horrible looking scene.”
A handgun and ammunition were next to a briefcase in the lobby. An undetonated explosive device was located near the briefcase, the complaint states.
The complaint laying out the charges filed against Ulrich details the tragic incident at the Buffalo clinic.
Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, Gregory Ulrich entered the clinic and was asked by staff how he could be helped. Ulrich allegedly responded by pulling out and handgun and threatening clinic staff.
Ulrich then entered a reception area and fired a gun a two victims. One was struck by a bullet in the back. Another was struck in the abdomen, the complaint states.
After shooting the first two victims, Ulrich entered the interior of the clinic and continued to shoot other victims. A third victim was attempting to run out of the clinic was struck by two rounds of ammunition in the back of the upper leg. A fourth victim was struck by six rounds of ammunition: a bullet wound to the left chest, a bullet wound to the abdomen, a bullet wound to the back, a bullet wound to the upper left arm, and two bullet wounds to the left forearm, the complaint states.
Ulrich’s fifth victim, identified as medical assistant Lindsay Overbay, 39 of Maple Lake, was struck by a bullet to the abdomen that passed through the victim’s liver and spine, according to the criminal complaint. Overbay died as a result of her injuries at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Following the multiple shootings and detonating of the explosive devices, Ulrich allegedly called 911 and offered to surrender in the entryway of the clinic. Officers entered the clinic and found Ulrich laying down in the entryway with his arms out. Ulrich was put under arrest and removed from the clinic.
