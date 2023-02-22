Monticello Community Center Crash
Jeffrey Hage / Monticello Times

A 41-year-old Big Lake man is under investigation for a possibly driving under the influence after crashing a pick-up truck into the Walnut Street entrance of the Monticello Community Center at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The community center was evacuated by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and closed for about 21 hours following the Thursday, Feb. 16 crash.

