A 41-year-old Big Lake man is under investigation for a possibly driving under the influence after crashing a pick-up truck into the Walnut Street entrance of the Monticello Community Center at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
The community center was evacuated by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and closed for about 21 hours following the Thursday, Feb. 16 crash.
The Monticello Fire Department was called to the scene at 8:02 a.m. on a report of an accident with injuries involving a vehicle that drove through a building. Dispatch stated there was a male in the vehicle with possible injuries from a potential medical issue. The driver, who is not being identified because criminal charges are potentially pending, was transported by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
City staff and residents in the building at the time of the crash were unharmed, according to Haley Foster, communications specialist for the City of Monticello.
A records check by the Monticello Times found that the vehicle was a 1998 Chevrolet CK1500 extended cab pick-up. The the registered owner of the vehicle is also the man who was behind the wheel of the truck at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office confirmed.
Wright County deputies and Monticello firefighters arrived on scene to find the blue pick-up truck inside the community center. The truck had gone through both the exterior and interior doors of the community center. Deputies stated when calling for a towing firm that the truck was inside the building and the towing firm might need some special equipment to get it out.
After the tow truck removed the truck from inside the community center, the Monticello Times observed Wright County deputies pull a UV vodka bottle from the cab of the truck. The bottle was placed on the roof of the truck.
The sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement, “The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident as a possible DWI based on evidence gathered at the scene and interactions with the driver.”
Reports have been forwarded to the Wright County Attorney for review and possible charges, sheriff’s office personnel stated.
City of Monticello crews were busy Thursday morning closing off the entrance to the community center and covering the entrance with plywood.
The Center was closed with the safety of employees and Community Center patrons in mind.
Following the crash, a structural engineer and the city’s building safety department examined the damage to the community center. It was determined that the building remained structurally sound and safe for public use, Foster said.
The community center reopened Friday, Feb. 17 and normal activities and operations resumed within the community center, at city hall, and at the Monticello Senior Center.
A temporary barricade and wall is in place while damage to the Walnut Street entrance is repaired, Foster said.
City officials ask that the public uses the west parking lot entrance or the entrance off of West Sixth Street (Senior Center entrance) until further notice.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s office officials said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.