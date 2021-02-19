Otsego and Elk River are among the latest communities to consider bans on targeted residential picketing.
Hugo was the first to approve such an ordinance last fall after an Aug. 15 demonstration outside the home of Bob Kroll, president of the union for Minneapolis Police officers. More than 100 Black Lives Matter protesters showed up there calling for Kroll and his wife, WCCO reporter Liz Collin, to be fired from their jobs.
Hugo City Administrator Bryan Bear said targeted protests at private homes limit the ability of residents to escape, cause emotional distress and obstruct public right-of-way.
Lino Lakes, with the help of John Swenson, its public safety director, developed a similar ordinance with the feedback of residents who were “fearful that something could happen in their neighborhoods and limit their ability to move about their neighborhood and feel safe in their own home.”
Lino Lakes patterned its ordinance after White Bear Township’s ordinance, which was challenged in the Minnesota Court of Appeals in 1993. On Aug. 24, 1991, a group of about 20 people were picketing outside of the White Bear Township home of Thomas Webber, executive director of Planned Parenthood of Minnesota. Police informed the group that they would be arrested if they continued to picket in front of Webber’s residence and all but one of the protesters dispersed. Minneapolis resident Thomas Strahan refused to leave the area and was ultimately arrested.
The trial court denied Strahan’s motion to dismiss and held that the ordinance was constitutional.
Swenson said Lino Lakes officials believe their ordinance properly balances the rights of everyone.
Otsego joined several Wright County cities to adopt a targeted picketing ordinance of its own. Violation of the ordinance is a ticketable misdemeanor offense.
City Administrator Adam Flaherty said the Otsego mayor and members of the Public Safety Commission had heard of the ordinance adopted by Hugo and asked city staff to review it.
Otsego’s city attorney commented on the legality of a targeted picketing ordinance, and noted that the ordinance prohibits residential picketing or protesting on both ends of the political spectrum.
“An ordinance like this should not be considered for purposes of making a political statement,” City Planner Dan Licht said in a memo to the council.
The new ordinance speaks to the fact that the city has an interest in the protection of residential privacy: maintaining well-being, tranquility and quiet enjoyment; protecting citizens from unwanted speech when they are a captive audience in their homes; and protecting public health, safety and welfare.
It concludes there are ample opportunities for people to exercise constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and expression.
Otsego city staff discussed the ordinance with the Wright County attorney, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office about enforcement and officials from other surrounding cities.
Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said it comes down to a time and a place. He pointed to many peaceful protests at Congressman Tom Emmer’s Otsego office.
“We usually have a conversation with the organizers and set some ground rules and they abide by those,” he said. “Once you’re in somebody’s neighborhood, and there’s young children next door and they’re listening to this vulgar, vile hatred, there’s no place for that in a neighborhood. It’s about crossing a line.”
Law enforcement agencies across the state and this region have been on alert for nearly a year since the start of the state’s response to the pandemic followed by the death of George Floyd that touched off a full summer of civil unrest. The latest flash point has surrounded the results of the presidential election, which has brought to light greater concern for domestic terrorism.
“There’s a fine line between protecting free speech and the disgusting things that have happened at these protests,” Deringer said recently on what he dubbed the 314th straight day of state’s emergency operations center being up and running. Agencies statewide have been watching social media feeds for various threats. Heeding the request of Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Wright County sheriff’s deputies and Elk River patrol officers have been making added passes through neighborhoods they might not have otherwise had a need to.
That, coupled with news reports, led Elk River Council Member Jennifer Wagner to suggest it be addressed by the Elk River City Council. Council members decided Feb. 1 to take the matter up at a future meeting while working through it with attorney Scott Baumgartner. He just recently became immersed in the subject and drafted an ordinance for the city of Andover.
It gives cities and law enforcement another tool.
“We have been following social media feeds to monitor threats,” Deringer said.
The Wright County sheriff has welcomed the new ordinances.
“We serve as the enforcement arm. The matter would go back to the city for prosecution,” Deringer said.
He calls the ordinances another tool in the tool box, one that hopefully prevents situations from getting out of hand.
“If (the situation) turns into an assault, disorderly conduct or terroristic threats, then we’re dealing with something different,” he said. “Hopefully, if we issue some tickets and the crowd moves on, then (further county involvement is avoided).”
Deringer said he has not heard from civil rights activists about the new ordinances but said he does expect challenges down the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.