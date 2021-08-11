A South Haven man is facing three felony burglary charges and a felony assault charge following two home invasions at the same residence in Monticello.
The incidents were reported on June 14, 2021 and July 27, 2021.
On July 28, Roydon Nicholas Marx III, 23 of South Haven, was arrested in Ramsey County on the charges of 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree felony assault and stalking.
Marx’s actions stem from Marx allegedly wanting to be a relationship with a female residing at the location of the two home invasions and assault, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
It was shortly before 4:30 a.m. on June 14 that the first home invasion was reported.
A female called 911 reporting that she was attacked and injured during a home invasion at her Monticello residence.
The woman woke up and saw a man standing in the doorway to her bedroom. The man ran towards the woman, at which time she began screaming and ran to another area of the house, court records state.
The woman discovered she was bleeding and had cuts to her left hand and arm and she was bleeding profusely. A cut on her finger eventually needed stitches, the complaint states.
Investigators found that there were no signs of forced entry into the home, but the front door was unlocked.
Deputies established a perimeter around the home and the area was searched, but a suspect was not located.
The investigation into the matter revealed that about 20 minutes prior to the report of the home invasion, a person at the residence had received a friend request from an account allegedly associated with Roydon Marx III on the social media site Snapchat. Snapchat messages alleged that Marx wanted a relationship with a woman residing at the Monticello home, despite the woman being involved with someone else, court records state.
The woman injured in the June 14 home invasion was attacked again during a home invasion about six weeks later on Tuesday, July 27.
Detectives went to Roydon Marx’s workplace. After receiving a Miranda warning, Marx allegedly admitted to entering the victim’s home without consent on June 14 and July 27, court records state.
Marx told detectives he entered the home on both occasions because wanted to talk to the other female occupant of the residence, but “freaked out” on both occasions.
Marx also said an altercation with the female victim occurred during both break-ins of the home, records state.
While Marx told investigators that he twice entered the home, he has driven by on other occasions and had knowledge that a patio door was often unlocked, according to the criminal complaint.
Marx has been charged with one felony count of first degree burglary-assault and a felony count of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon (a knife or cutting instrument) in connection with the June 24 home invasion.
Marx is charged with a felony count of first degree burglary of an occupied dwelling and a felony count of first degree burglary-assault of a person in a building in connection with the July 27 invasion.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
