At approximately 8:06 p.m. Monday, Jan, 25, Wright County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of 64th Way NE in the City of Albertville for a reported domestic assault. Deputies arrived and learned that the male suspect, identified as Justin Dellwo (age 35 from Albertville), had already fled the residence. Deputies met with an adult female at the residence and determined she had been assaulted by Dellwo. Dellwo fled the residence when he learned the victim had called 9-1-1. Due to injuries suffered by the female and information gathered during the investigation, deputies issued a pick-up and hold arrest order for Dellwo for felony-level domestic assault. Deputies were unable to locate Dellwo at that time.
At 12:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 the Wright County Sheriff’s Office received information that Dellwo had returned to the residence and was in possession of a firearm. Prior to the arrival of deputies, Dellwo fled the residence in a motor vehicle. Deputies were able to locate Dellwo’s vehicle a short time later on Jason Avenue NE north of County Road 37. A vehicle pursuit was initiated after Dellwo refused to stop and fled from the deputy. The pursuit ended at approximately 12:34 a.m. near the intersection of Fenning Avenue NE and School Boulevard in the City of Monticello. Dellwo was believed to have a firearm in the vehicle with him and he refused to comply with the deputy’s commands to leave his firearm behind and exit the vehicle. The area was then locked down by the Sheriff’s Office. Due to the proximity of Eastview Elementary School, the school was closed for the day. Dellwo refused to cooperate with Sheriff’s deputies and refused to exit his vehicle which had been surrounded by Sheriff’s Office staff near the roundabout on Fenning Avenue NE and School Boulevard. Due to the nature of the situation, the public was asked to stay away from the area for the safety of all involved. Deputies blocked surrounding streets for the protection of the community. Deputies continued to negotiate with Dellwo, who had threatened to harm himself with the firearm that he was confirmed to have in his vehicle.
At approximately 6:08 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 26, Dellwo was safely taken into custody after more than 17 hours of negotiations. Dellwo was treated for minor injuries and booked into the Wright County Jail. Dellwo is being held for Felony-Level Domestic Assault, Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, as well as other charges stemming from this incident.
