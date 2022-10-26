Let's Chalk Mia Jennings Monticello
Twin Cities-based chalk artist Mia Jennings poses with her Let’s Chalk street art creation on Sunday, Oct. 23 on Walnut Street in downtown Monticello. Jennings was one of more than 20 professional artists who turned Walnut Street into a color canvas Oct. 22 and 23.

 

 Jeff Hage | Monticello Times

Walnut Street in Monticello became a beautiful canvas for chalk art Oct. 22-23.

So much so, that the festival was earning accolades from all around.

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

