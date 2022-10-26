Walnut Street in Monticello became a beautiful canvas for chalk art Oct. 22-23.
So much so, that the festival was earning accolades from all around.
Over the two-day period, Monticello became a “regional draw,” said Haley Foster, communications specialist for the City of Monticello.
According to Foster, 10,000 to 15,000 people converged on the one-block area of Walnut Street between Third and Broadway streets.
There, more than 30 artists- 20 professional and about a dozen local amateur artists- painted everything from landscapes to superheroes.
At least two artists, Nate Baranowski of Indiana and Twin Cities-based Shawn McCann, created 3-D art pieces that captivated the imaginations of the thousands of passersby.
Helping attract crowds to Monticello for Let’s Chalk was local newspaper coverage, guest appearances by Let’s Chalk organizers on at least three Twin Cities television programs, radio spots, and unprecedented interest on a number of online blogs, Foster said.
In addition to the chalk art on Walnut Street at Third Street, a food court in the city parking lot at Walnut and Third kept Let’s Chalk visitors feed, hydrated, and tapping their toes to the tunes of local musicians.
Monticello service organizations such as the Monticello Rotary Club, Monticello Lions Club, and Monticello Women of Today raised money they will turn back to the community. They were joined by commercial businesses La Michoacana Delights, Nordic Brewing Company, and Rustech Brewing Company in helping make the event second to none. Two food trucks and a Saturday live radio remote added to the experience.
“Over the years I’ve been involved in a lot of community activities and events,” said Tom Pawelk, Parks, Arts, & Recreation Director for the City of Monticello.
“This one, for being a first-time event- I give it a ‘10’,” Pawelk said.
Pawelk recalls learning four days after the 2022 Riverfest in mid-July that Monticello would be hosting a two-day chalk art festival.
“It seemed impossible,” Pawelk said.
“But we pulled together and made it a reality,” Pawelk said of city staff and a plethora of volunteers.
“It went off so smooth,” he said.
Mayor Lloyd Hilgart, who had a vision for Let’s Chalk after a chance meeting with event co-founder Kris Holm at a graduation party in Maple Grove, took Pawelk’s comments to heart.
“It did seem like “Mission: Impossible” at first,” Hilgart said.
But with city staff stepping up alongside the team at MontiArts, the impossible not only became possible, but it became a chalk-filled success.
“It’s spectacular,” said Nora Irwin of St. Michael. “I’ve enjoyed how accessible the artists have been.”
As visitors strolled along Walnut Street with popsicles, corn dogs, walking tacos, and nacho chips while taking in the live music and live art, some enjoyed guessing at what the finished drawings would be. A 3-D chameleon? Jack Skellington and Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas? Jamie Lee Curtis from the movie Halloween? A pair of Monticello swans, perhaps?
The only way to know for sure was to ask, keep watching the artists, or take a peek at reference drawings many artists had taped to the ground.
On Sunday, the artists finish their chalk drawings to the delight of Let’s Chalk visitors.
Elroy Shaffer of Litchfield heard about Let’s Chalk on the radio.
He came over to Monticello and said he had never seen anything like the creations of all the artists.
“It’s amazing to think what they can do with just with a little chalk,” Shaffer said.
We’d me remiss if we neglected to mention the real star of the weekend: the weather.
“We’ve been blessed with some fantastic weather,” noted Susanna Shields of Maple Grove, who along with a few family members were enjoying some art in a glass- Rustech Brewing Company’s glitter-infused Magical Blue Polar beer.
From the weather and the artists, to the thousands of viewers who filled Walnut Street, it all made for an event Mayor Hilgart said was nothing short of amazing.
“It was beyond what a person could have imagined for a first-time event,” Hilgart said.
Like Tom Pawelk, Hilgart, too, says that on a scale of 1-10, the 2022 Let’s Chalk art festival was a 10.
“It will be hard to beat, but we will give it a try next year,” Hilgart said.
Yes, the mayor said “next year.”
City planners may take a day or two to decompress, Hilgart said, but plans for a Let’s Chalk 2023 will soon be on a chalk-filled drawing board.
