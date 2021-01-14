baby new year monticello

CentraCare – Monticello celebrated the birth of Charles Thomas Henneman, the first baby born at the hospital in 2021. Charles was born at 9:32 a.m. on January 1.  Charles was welcomed by his parents Phil and Mindy Henneman of Becker and siblings Luke, Emma, Andy, Maggie, Addie, Jack, and Max.  Charles weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Load comments