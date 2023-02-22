When readers of the Monticello Times picked up their papers 10 years ago on Feb. 21, 2013, the front page headline spoke of great change for the Monticello, Big Lake, Becker and Otsego communities.
“New River directors approve agreements” read the large, thick headline that crossed the top of the front page.
The headline referenced a move by the local hospital board in signing to very important agreements.
One was an affiliation agreement with CentraCare Health System. The other was a lease agreement with CentraCare for use of what was known as New River Medical Center- formerly the Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital.
CentraCare Health- Monticello was about to be born. All that remained was CentraCare was waiting for due diligence to be completed in regards to the deal. A public meeting was scheduled for March to explain the New River/CentraCare deal to the public.
As part of its deal with New River Medical, CentraCare pledged to recruit primary and specialty care providers.
CentraCare also pledged to invest in the infrastructure of the medical center and bring in new equipment: $21 million in the first five years and $24 million in the second five years of the deal.
A pledge to increase services at a value of $3 million was also part of the deal.
CentraCare also assumed about $18 million in New River Medical Center debt and took measures to ensure local tax payers would not see levy increases from medical care operations.
Looking back at the first 10 years of Monticello medical care under CentraCare, Dr. Kenneth Holmen, president and CEO of CentraCare Health said, “Our plan was to engage the community. I think we did that.”
Dr. John Hering, president and chief medical officer of CentraCare Health- Monticello, said CentraCare has lived up to commitments made to the community and local hospital board- and then some.
“We paid off all the debt and bonds this past summer,” Hering said.
Hering also noted that there has been no hospital-related tax levied upon the property owners in the hospital district in the 10 years since the district’s affiliation with CentraCare.
In addition, CentraCare is on track to have made an investment in Monticello totally about $45 million more than its original commitment, Hering said.
That includes revamping the entrance to the hospital, the opening of a geriatric behavioral health unit to provide care to patients 55 years or older, the re-imagining and expansion of the hospital’s emergency department, and upgrades to the imaging capabilities at CentraCare Health- Monticello.
The investment in Monticello is not atypical of investments in other CentraCare communities, Holmen said.
But CentraCare’s investment in Monticello has been larger than most.
CentraCare Health- Monticello’s future is very bright, Holmen and Haring suggested.
“There are plans in place for the future as we move further towards our goal of providing care closer to home, Haring said.
That goal began the conversion of CentraCare Health- Monticello’s transition from providing in Monticello a primary care clinic to a specialty clinic.
The specialty clinic provides convenient access to patient-centered specialty services including general surgery consultations, perinatology care, diabetes education, adult and pediatric urology, CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center consultations, sleep center, weight management and integrated behavioral health.
Primary care can now be found at clinics in Becker and Big Lake.
CentraCare is working on a new lease of the Monticello facilities, as well, Holmen said.
Over the past 10 years, strong local relationships have been built as the result of the CentraCare affiliation.
“The hallmark of good community health is an engaged relationship,” Holmen said.
The hospital district board continues to be great partners and remains committed to the community, he said.
That includes Monticello board members Linda Mielke and Shelly Johnson, who are active partners, Holmen said.
The CentraCare Health Monticello Foundation is also a great community asset, he added.
CentraCare Health- Monticello came out of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger, as growth was made in the areas of tele-health that have further changed the way care providers and patients communicate, Hering said. He expects the system to further adapt to new, cutting edge technology in the future.
Holmen is also excited about the recently-announced plans for CentraCare to further the region’s rural healthcare systems by establishing a medical school and campus in St. Cloud.
“It’s exciting that students in healthcare fields will be getting experience in Monticello in the future,” Holmen said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
