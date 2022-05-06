The senior center is co-sponsoring and overnight trip to Prairie’s Edge Casino on June 6-7. The coach bus will depart the community center at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, June 6 and return to the center on June 7 at approximately 3:45 p.m. The cost is $92 per person double occupancy and $112 single, payable to Across Country Tours. The cost includes coach transportation, hotel stay, and $50 on your players card. Sign up soon at the senior center if you are interested as space is limited.
We can accommodate a lot of people at a session we will be offering at the senior center about funeral and cremation pre-planning. Jackie Novisky is a Certified Pre-Planning Consultant with Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel and will lead this informational session at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18. Jackie educates people with compassion on a very difficult subject. She will discuss options as well as cost of funeral and cremation planning. Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000. Making plans in advance will surely take some burden off your family.
If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that will meet at the center from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May12. This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Call the center at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend.
You can also call the center if you wish to attend another activity designed not only for caregivers of people with memory loss but also for the persons they are taking care of. Our Activity Hour Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others. The café experience is free, and all the supplies are provided for you. The next Memory Cafés will be held on May 18 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. If you wish to participate in person at the Crow River Senior Center, call 763-497-8900. If you wish to participate at the Monticello Senior Center via Zoom, call 763-295-2000.
You do not need to let us know in advance if you wish to attend the Book Club meeting on Wednesday, May 11. The Book Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. on the 11th and will be discussing Finding Dorothy by Elizabeth Letts and will pick up the new book. Check it out, new members are always welcome.
Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be at our center to check blood pressures on Tuesday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to noon. People of all ages are welcome to come and get their blood pressure checked.
Blood pressures can rise a bit during the excitement of the monthly Team Pool Tournaments. This friendly rivalry is between the Cue Masters from our center and the Silver Snookers from the Elk River Senior Activity Center. The next tournament will take place at the Elk River center on Wednesday, May 11 starting at 9 a.m. The winning team earns the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next month. Good Luck, Monti Senior Cue Masters!
Five April Trivia Contest forms turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Jeanne Christy, Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Paul & Dianne Klein, and Sharon Long. Sharon’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 cash prize. Stop by and pick up a May Trivia Contest sheet and challenge yourself.
Dale Radke was the winner of the last cribbage tournament. Loren Heckmann came in second place and Larry Damann third. There was a tie for first place during last week’s euchre tournament between Denny Barthel and Roger Fricke. Loren Heckmann came in second place and Wayne LaBree third.
I would like to wish all you moms a very happy Mother’s Day!
Activities the week of May 6-13:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Guided Autobiography class; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-noon
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday; 4 p.m. Board of Directors meeting
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; 11 a.m. blood pressure checks; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 9 a.m. team pool tournament; 9:30 a.m. Book Club; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver Support Group, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9:30 a.m. Guided Autobiography class; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of May 9:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – sloppy joe, potato salad, chips
Thurs. – ham & turkey sandwich, coleslaw, pickle, dessert
Fri. – ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, dinner roll
