A pair of Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopters flew over Elk River on Saturday, Feb. 20, carrying among others Elk River High School freshman Sawyer Hahn, a 15-year-old Civil Air Patrol cadet from Elk River who is in the Skyhawk Squadron based in Delano.
It was no coincidence the pilots from the 34th Army Aviation Combat Brigade in St. Paul went directly over the community of Elk River.
Lt. Bob Sundheim, CAP Skyhawk Squadron’s deputy commander, requested them to “fly low and loud” over the community. He sensed there’s strong interest and support for Civil Air Patrol and the military in the Elk River community.
“Hats off to Elk River,” Sundheim said. “Their response to a Facebook post with news of the Jan. 20 Civil Air Patrol cadet orientation flight aboard Blackhawk helicopters was humongous.”
The Minnesota Army National Guard deployed two UH-60 Backhawk helicopters for the event. Each Blackhawk carries a crew of four, composed of two pilots, both chief warrant officers and two non-commissioned officers. There was seating to transport 10 soldiers, or in this case 10 Civil Air Patrol members. To accommodate the full flight manifest of 35 cadets and five senior members, both Blackhawks flew together in formation on two trips, first north to Elk River and back, then on the second flight flying south to Victoria and Waconia and then back again to Delano.
“It was so amazing,” Hahn said.
So, why Elk River? After seeing more than 1,000 likes and comments to a Facebook post announcing the event, which appeared in community pages, including Elk River and Otsego, the post got more than 400 responses from Elk River alone, Sundheim said. That’s as many responses as were seen from Delano, the community that hosted the takeoff and landing of the two birds on the 1,800-foot airstrip at Brandt Airport, a private airfield in Delano.
“These were not just ‘likes.’ They were commenting, offering very enthusiastic support, and there were no negative comments at all,” he said.
Sundheim, who coordinated the event with the Minnesota Air National Guard and Cal Brandt, the owner of Brandt Airport, said that the response on social media combined with the fact that one of the group’s cadets is from Elk River were reasons enough to work with the pilots to fly over Elk River.
Hahn, whose goals in life are to get his pilot’s license and join the Air Force to fly, said he got to fly at 2,000 feet at 150 miles per hour over his own house in the helicopter ride. He said it’s very different from flying in an airplane, which he describes as feeling like he’s being pulled through the air. “This feels like you’re hanging from a string and someone above you is moving it,” he said.
The pilots are just back from a deployment in Iraq and Syria.
“They have seen it all,” Sundheim said. “They told us they were looking forward to fly over friendlier Minnesota territory with Civil Air Patrol cadets on board.”
The Army National Guard does not offer rides to civilians, but they do offer rides for cadets enrolled in the Civil Air Patrol program.
““It’s crazy the level of detail you can see at 2,000 feet,” Hahn said.
The Civil Air Patrol is the official civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force. The Civil Air Patrol is aligned with the Air Force to support domestic U.S. search-and-rescue missions and other emergency services, and to rapidly respond to nonmilitary threats when tasked in support of civil authorities to save lives, relieve suffering, prevent property damage and provide humanitarian assistance. The cadets, ages 12-19, participated in the flights for aerospace education and to build cadet camaraderie.
The event was open to the public to observe, to get up close and even sit inside the aircraft. A crowd of over 500 filled the parking area adjacent to the airstrip where the Blackhawks would land, and another hundred or so people in cars parked on both sides of the road. But only the cadets, who are treated as “military” and therefore are extended this opportunity, and their senior leaders were allowed to actually fly aboard these helicopters.
Skyhawk Squadron is headquartered at Delano High School. Cadets are middle and high school students (must be at least age 12 to apply to join). They meet on Monday nights in the high school’s “Tiger Den” media center. There are 25 squadrons in Minnesota, including one in Anoka and another in St. Cloud. Cadets wear United States Air Force uniforms and are trained by the military and Civil Air Patrol as part of their cadet service.
The Delano squadron is less then a year old, but it already has nearly two dozen cadets. Sundheim says the squadron is seeking to expand its senior leadership team and predicts the number of cadets and adult leaders could easily double in the next six months.
The opportunity for the Blackhawk helicopter flight began after Sundheim reached out to military contacts last summer, and it picked up speed when he received a call from Maj. Brandon Ortmann, a guardsman who is based in St. Paul with the Army Aviation Support Facility #1. Once the aircraft and crews became available and they offered a date, Sundheim jumped at the opportunity. He said the experience has lit a fire under his cadets.
The next major event on the cadets’ calendar is this summer’s Civil Air Patrol Encampment at Camp Ripley in Little Falls. It’s a full week of basic training using all of the same fields and confidence courses the military uses.
“It is without question the highlight of the year for cadets,” said Sundheim. “They really do have a fantastic time and learn about working together as a team and as leaders. They end the week with a formal dress blues military Pass and Review graduation. Easily one of the best youth programs in the country, and probably one of the best-kept secrets.”
