Yours & Mine Crafts & Gifts opens in Monticello

Monticello is growing rapidly – and the possibilities are endless for new businesses.
Locals wont have to look any further when it comes to locally produced art and creations of any kind.
Yours & Mine Crafts & Gifts opened it’s doors in early June.
Kendra Saylor and Grace Stoa planned to opened the store on Saturday, April 4, but COVID-19 had other plans.
Saylor said that they decided to beat the system and take there store into the virtual world.
The store opened online and people could purchase goods from either Facebook or their website. The product was then be delivered to the purchaser.
Saylor and Stoa are engaged and both 24-years-old. The two decided to open the store after nine months of doing vendor events locally.
“We were at an event chatting with a couple of our vendors about how much we liked going into multi-vendor stores and they asked us if we had ever thought about starting one,” Saylor said. “So, we went home and started to figure out how to start one.”
The couple is all about shopping local and supporting hard working people in their neck of the woods.
“We love stores like ours,” Saylor said. “They are a great way to be able to support multiple local small businesses in one shopping trip.”
Saylor gave a huge shout out to her family members and the many vendors that chose to work with them. She said it wouldn’t have been possible without help from many others.
Saylor and Stoa currently live in Montrose, but are seriously considering Monticello.
“We love the small town atmosphere out here and wanted to choose an area that is growing so we could grow with it,” Saylor said. “We currently live in Montrose, but are hoping to move a little bit closer soon.”
Yours & Mine Crafts & Gifts has just one location – in Monticello on 242 West Broadway Street, right next to Beef O’Bradys – but the couple is looking to expand within the next year.
So far, business is looking great.
“People seem to really enjoy it,” Saylor said. “We have had very positive feedback and have heard many comments about how Monticello needs more stores like this.”
Vendors will be rotating products weekly so be sure to check out the store consistently to see what's new and what’s going quickly.
The store sells from 18 different vendors and each vendor has their own space in the store that they display their items in. They are able to decorate their space and display their items however they like to.
Yours & Mine Crafts & Gifts also has all their vendor’s products on the store’s website www.yoursandminemn.com. They are available to ship or for curbside and store pickup.
