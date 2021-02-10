Tim Gallus, Maintenance Coordinator at Willows Landing, a senior living community located at 9872 Hart Boulevard in Monticello, was recently recognized as the 2020 Community Team Member of the Year by Jaybird Senior Living. Any community team member (excluding Directors & Nurses) can be nominated for this award based on their superior responsiveness, spirit of service, and dedication to making their program the premier choice for seniors, their families, and job seekers. This was the inaugural award cycle with 11 awards given within the portfolio of over 60 properties across the Midwest.
Tim joined Willows Landing in October of 2020 as the brand new senior living community welcomed its first residents. He was new to the senior living industry but had a tremendous amount of experience in building maintenance. In the short time since he started, Tim has displayed an uncanny ability to provide leadership in coordinating multiple teams, agencies, and individuals to ensure Willows Landing is ready to provide housing and first-class services to residents. He took initiative to perform his own research into the industry and has shown more than a dedication to his maintenance duties, but a true dedication to understanding how he can make a positive impact on the lives of the residents at Willows Landing.
“Tim has a passion for not only providing our residents with a beautiful building, but creating a warm, inviting, and safe atmosphere where people thrive,” shares Nick Merlino, Director of Operational Analytics.
The annual Jaybird Achievement Awards were announced in the fall of last year and called for nominations in the following categories: Community Director of the Year, Community Nurse of the Year, Community Team Member of the Year, Jaybird Team Member of the Year, Dare to Dream of the Year, Innovation Award, and Community Impact Award. As appreciation for their dedication to providing red carpet service, each winner will receive a cash prize and award. Congratulations to Tim Gallus and the 2020 Jaybird Achievement Award winners.
Willows Landing is managed by Jaybird Senior Living, the largest operator of senior living communities in the Midwest. Each community in the portfolio offers compassionate, resident-focused healthcare and services to seniors.
