Ultra Machining Company (UMC) executives and employees, along with Monticello city officials and local and state representatives, held a groundbreaking ceremony on April 15 for the company’s new 60,000 square foot expansion. The addition will connect to the existing 72,000 square foot UMC headquarters located at 500 Chelsea Road in Monticello. The project is part of UMC’s broader initiative to advance precision manufacturing with technology and automation while providing more engaging, high-value jobs for employees.
UMC CEO, Don Tomann, opened the event, sharing, “This expansion is part of our vision as Innovators Transforming Manufacturing, that guides us beyond what we can see today and into the possibility of the future. There is no team I would rather bring this vision to life with than the one we have here.”
Tomann recognized the strong partnership between UMC, local and state representatives, Monticello City officials, and the numerous individuals who have supported the project.
“Thank you all for being part of this milestone on our journey to launch the next phase into the future of manufacturing,” Tomann said.
UMC’s expansion will add a range of high-tech job opportunities as the company continues to grow as a leading provider of precision machining services to medical device and aerospace manufacturers across the globe.
The groundbreaking marks the start of construction on UMC’s addition that was designed by Pope Architects. The expansion will feature a layout created for advanced machinery, automation, and innovative materials transport. A “wrap-around” mezzanine will provide an elevated view of the manufacturing plant and access to meeting spaces, the cafeteria, and bathrooms without ever stepping on the production floor.
Larson Building is the general contractor, and Construction Advocates is the on-site
construction manager/owner’s representative on the project.
The expansion is scheduled for completion in early 2022.
Founded in 1968 by Terry and Mary Tomann, UMC is actively involved in the community through its connection to local schools and internship and apprenticeship programs. UMC also leads various community service efforts, including an annual Arbor Day tree donation to the city of Monticello in honor of its founder. UMC’s longstanding community giving program supports organizations that help people overcome challenges and reach their highest potential.
The groundbreaking on the expansion marks the first major addition for UMC to its state-of-the-art 72,000 square foot headquarters built in 2003.
About Ultra Machining Company (UMC):
Since 1968, UMC has been “Going Beyond Others” as a leading provider of high-quality, tight-tolerance, complex parts for the medical device and aerospace industries. As an Innovator Transforming Manufacturing, UMC pairs state-of-the-art technology and advanced automation with engineering and machining expertise to deliver unmatched quality while improving speed to market and lowering costs. Visit ultramc.com to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.