With a nod to Ultra Machining Company’s past, the company dedicated its new 60,000 square-foot manufacturing space on Wednesday, June 15.
Fourteen months after UMC broke ground on the new manufacturing center adjacent to the existing 72,000 square-foot UMC headquarters at 500 Chelsea Road, CEO Don Tomann recalled how his parents Terry and Mary Tomann founded the business in 1968.
Tomann also called on his faith as the inspiration behind the state-of-the-art facility.
Speaking before UMC employees, government officials, and members of the Monticello business community, recalled his father Terry finishing his work day only to take on a second 8-hour shift in order to save money to buy his first piece of manufacturing equipment. UMC was founded at home in the Tomann garage, Don recalled, and later set up shop in Hamel in 1972.
Nearly 30 years later UMC relocated to Monticello in 2003. The 60,000 square-foot manufacturing represents the company’s first expansion at the Monticello facility, Tomann said. When the need arises, UMC will be able to almost double its 130,000 square-foot footprint on its Monticello campus, Tomann said.
Terry Tomann started UMC as a manufacturer of parts for the defense industry. But after being in business for little over a decade, he had the foresight to realize UMC must diversify, Don Tomann said of his father.
Terry Tomann forged a relationship with #M and entered the business of manufacturing parts for the medical industry. UMC would later enter the aerospace arena, as well.
Today, parts manufactured by UMC can be found around the world, Don Tomann said.
As Tomann dedicated the new addition to UMC, he noted that his father would be proud of what the company has become.
Tomann recognized the strong partnership between UMC, local and state representatives, Monticello City officials, and the numerous individuals who have supported the project.
The expansion features a layout created for advanced machinery, automation, and innovative materials transport.
A “wrap-around” mezzanine provides an elevated view of the manufacturing plant and access to meeting spaces, a cafeteria, and bathrooms without ever stepping on the production floor.
UMC’s addition was designed by architectural firm Pope Design Group. Larson Building was the general contractor.
Speaking at the dedication was Brock Martinson from Pope Design Group, Sen. Bruce Anderson, and Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart.
The Monticello Chamber of Commerce & Industry held a ribbon-cutting ceremony following the building dedication.
