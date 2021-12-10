Two area businesses have been honored for their service to their communities by local chamber of commerces.
On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce honored Edward Jones financial advisor Tim Suchy as its 2021 member of the year.
A night lighter, on Friday, Dec. 3, the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce honored Amanda Galindo and her business, Galindo Real Estate Group- EXP Realty as its business of the year.
Both businesses were honored at the chambers’ annual banquet.
Suchy has been a financial advisor for Edward Jones in the Big Lake Office since 2014 and in financial services since 1985. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce the past 6 years, as both chair and vice-chair. He has served on the Finance Committee & Block Party Committee and served on the Golf Scramble Committee and regularly sponsored a team of golfers.
“The last several years he has helped get the Christmas Trees for Browns Park, spending most of “Black Friday” trimming them & placed them in the stands. He has sponsored our Community Fairs and the Block Party,” noted Gloria Vande Brake, executive director of the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Suchy also volunteers with the Big Lake Lions and has co-chaired their golf event.
A Chamber member who nominated Suchy for member of the year stated, “Tim Suchy has helped the Board of Directors and many committees over the years and is always helping whenever he can.”
In accepting the award, Tim said it was an honor to volunteer on behalf of the Chamber.
The award was sponsored by Cabot Lodge Securities-Paul Knier. Other nominees for the 2021 Member of the Year award were Minnco Credit Union and Old National Bank.
Galindo is an entrepreneur who launched her own real estate team eight years ago. In 2018, she became an independent agent with EXP Realty when she launched Galindo Real Estate Group. Most of her business is focused on the Monticello, Big Lake and Otsego areas. Dedicated to her community, Galindo is a member of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Monticello Lions Club.
Galindo was not able to attend the Dec. 3 recognition because she was out of town at a conference.
However, Galindo offered her appreciation from afar on her Facebook page.
“I honestly can’t believe I’ve been honored to receive Monticello Business of the Year and I was so sad I couldn’t attend in person,” said Galindo, noting that her mother and sister accepted the award on her behalf.
“To be nominated with the caliber of businesses this year is an honor. We are so lucky to have the business community we have in Monticello and a Chamber that gives us so much support. It’s an honor to be selected as business of the year. I’m thankful for all of the people who have supported my business over the last 8 years, my family and friends, my mom and sister for representing me,” Galindo added.
“What an honor to award the 2021 Business of the Year to Galindo Real Estate Group- EXP Realty,” the Monticello Chamber of Commerce stated.
“Thank you for your continued support of our Chamber! We are blessed to have you be apart of it,” the Chamber added.
The other business of year nominees were Smith, Paulson, O’Donnell & Erickson, PLC, Liberty Bank Minnesota, Healing Moments Counseling, and Central Minnesota Mental Health Center - Monticello.
