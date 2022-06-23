Stellis Health has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. The Top Workplaces award recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. “We value our employees’ opinions and listen to what matters most to our team,” says Lindsay Reiter, Human Resources Director at Stellis Health. “We use that insight to make decisions as we strive to make Stellis Health the preferred place to work and practice healthcare.”
Seventy-seven percent of Stellis Health employees participated in this year’s survey which was collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. The analysis included responses from over 79,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, “The companies in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota.”
Stellis Health has been caring for community members in and around Wright County for over 70 years with locations in Albertville, Buffalo and Monticello. With over 60 primary and specialty physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, Stellis Health is an independent group practice continually growing, adding more doctors and expanded services including Women’s Health, Telehealth and Urgent Care.
To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 4,000 companies were invited to participate and rankings were composite scores calculated on the basis of employee responses. A complete list of top workplaces is available at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces2022.
