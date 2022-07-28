Sally Hotchkiss
Sally Hotchkiss stands in front of some of her inventory inside of her shop located at 2625 County Road 37 NE in Monticello.

 

 Jeremy Lagos | Monticello Times

Located at 2625 County Road 37 NE in Monticello sits a rock and crystal shop owned by Sally Hotchkiss and her husband, Brad. There, one can find a wide-ranging variety of rocks and crystals (and more) in an ever growing hobby for some.

SeashellsbyShelly Rock and Crystal Shop is your one stop shop for exactly that.

