Located at 2625 County Road 37 NE in Monticello sits a rock and crystal shop owned by Sally Hotchkiss and her husband, Brad. There, one can find a wide-ranging variety of rocks and crystals (and more) in an ever growing hobby for some.
SeashellsbyShelly Rock and Crystal Shop is your one stop shop for exactly that.
Open three days a week, most of the sales occur online. On Thursday and Friday nights Hotchkiss hosts two-hour Facebook live events showcasing some of the inventory from her shop that people can purchase in different auctions etc.
The live events aren’t just auctions either, they do raffles, games, give out free stuff etc.
The livestreams are hosted on their Facebook page, just search SeashellsbyShelly Rock and Crystal Shop on Facebook or Google.
Her inventory features all kinds of carvings, metaphysical stones, jewelry, rocks, aggots, jaspers, minerals and other special things from all over the world that aren’t available to the public. There are also gift certificates available to purchase as well.
They even sell some fossils as well, such as megalodon and wooly mammoth teeth. SeashellsbyShelly doesn’t specialize really in any one thing. They have a wide variety of items, including some WWII memorabilia that Brad continues to sell on eBay.
“You can walk in and we can find something for almost anybody,” said Hotchkiss.
Metaphysical crystals and stones have different energies that connect with human energy and provide various healing properties. Each stone has a different healing property depending on what one is looking for. Hotchkiss mentioned people use them to help with anxiety for example.
“We have everything from the simple, everyday tumbles and polished rocks to advanced hobbyist collector’s items,” said Hotchkiss.
They also cut rocks in store, so people can bring their own rocks in to get cut.
Something that sets SeashellsbyShelly Rock and Crystal Shop apart from the vast majority of shops is their dark room with a blacklight that showcases a variety of naturally fluorescent minerals.
One of these minerals is found only in the U-P of Michigan called Yooperlites. When placed under a blacklight the Yooperlites look like burning coal.
Hotchkiss has been collecting rocks ever since she was a kid and her husband joined her about 12 years ago. It started as a lifelong hobby that turned into her dream job.
“When I found out that Brad had some kind of interest too, we started doing it together and it was super fun,” said Hotchkiss.
Her store originally started as a side hustle on eBay when they decided they could sell off some of their items they didn’t use anymore.
She started posting some things here and there and a couple years later her eBay store really took off with hundreds of people following her page.
They started doing an annual three day garage sale every summer during the Fourth of July weekend that got increasingly popular.
“We started to get hundreds of people that would come and would even wait for us to open,” said Hotchkiss.
At that point, they were still in a condominium in Buffalo attached to two other people. Their home was filled to the brim with different inventory and equipment.
That’s when they moved to their current location in Monticello at a stoplight on Highway 25 and County Road 37 about five years ago.
Once covid hit they started selling online doing live sales on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays for a year straight.
Business was (and still is) booming.
They still do live sales on Thursday and Friday nights, but are now also open three days a week at their store.
“I’m really lucky that I get to do this all the time, which is basically my dream job I never thought I’d get to do,” said Hotchkiss.
When first entering the building, there’s a small area with tables and shelves full of inventory. In the back of that room, there’s a door that leads to a much larger room with countless rocks and crystals one can spend hours looking at and admiring. There’s also literature available to purchase as well.
It can be overwhelming at first for beginners just getting started in the hobby. Hotchkiss recommends looking for whatever visually appeals to them and once one figures out what they like to go from there.
Hotchkiss is very knowledgeable and is more than happy to help share her knowledge with anybody who has questions that may be just getting started or even veterans of rock and crystal collecting.
If you’re into rocks and crystals, SeashellsbyShelly is the holy grail.
The store is open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hotchkiss ships to buyers in the United States or one can schedule a porch pickup at their shop.
You can find SeashellsbyShelly Rock and Crystal Shop online at https://seashellsbyshelly.com/ or through their Facebook and Instagram pages.
Reach Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
