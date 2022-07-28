Scooters in St. Cloud
Pictured above is a Scooters Coffee establishment on Division Street in St. Cloud. A Scooters Coffee has been proposed for Monticello off of Highway 25 near KFC and Pancho Villa.

 

 Jeff Hage | Monticello Times

Monticello could be home to a new drive-up coffee shop in the near future.

Wayzata-based Java Mates, LLC  has proposed bringing a Scooters Coffee to Monticello. It would be located west of Highway 25, on land between KFC and Pancho Villa Restaurant. 

