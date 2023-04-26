Princeton’s Sunken Ship Brewing Company is establishing itself as the home of some of the best beers in Minnesota.
The nine-month old brewery won two awards in the Minnesota Brewers Cup competition.
Sunken Ship Brewing Company won second place for its “Minimum Wake” hard seltzer and third place for its stout, called Aren Sweater.
“We were really excited to win these for us, and our community,” Sunken Ship’s Jon Smith told the Union-Times in regards to winning the awards.
The competition was stiff and winning the awards is an honor for the first-year brewer.
More than 90 breweries and brewpubs entered 450 beers in this year’s Minnesota Brewers Cup competition- a blind-test competition only for Minnesota breweries.
First held in 2019, this event showcases the innovation and mastery of the craft of brewing in our state, according to the Minnesota Brewer’s Guild, which hosts the event.
Beers were organized into 23 categories based on style, and entries were judged blind by 20 beer judges based on how well each submission represented the standards of its style.
This was also the first year that hard seltzers was added as a category, according to the brewers guild- and Sunken Ship earned its second-place award in that category.
Best in Show went to Minneapolis-based Falling Knife Brewing Company’s American lager, Tomm’s.
Down the road in Big Lake, Lupulin Brewing Company brought home a couple awards for its beers.
In the Wild, Sour & Funky Ales category, Lupulin’s Rene V.2 took second place.
In the Wood-Aged Beers category, Lupulin’s Barrel God Cuvée ’20/’21/’22 Blend also earned a second place award.
Lupilin’s Czech lager Dance In The Rain took third-place honors.
Lupulin earned prestigious first-place honors for Best Art and Design.
