Leah Gardner’s experience is in the garden.
However, Gardner has stepped out of the garden to bring people in the Monticello area fresh flowers at her new garden and floral shop: Queen Bee’s.
Located at 200 W. Broadway Street in downtown Monticello, Gardner brings more than 19 years of garden and greenhouse experience to town.
Gardner grew up in Hamel and says she was always the “outdoorsie” type.
She got her first taste of the garden growing up down the road from her uncle and aunt, who owned a farm.
That grew to a job at a nearby greenhouse after her freshman year in college.
She worked at the greenhouse that summer and each summer and Christmas season through college.
It was the start of a longterm relation with the greenhouse.
After school, Gardner worked in occupational therapy at the Minnesota Masonic Home in Bloomington.
But she continued to work at the greenhouse, as well.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gardner took a leave of absence from the Masonic Home.
“The absence was strategically planned so I could work at the greenhouse that summer,” Gardner said.
The solitude of working with plants proved to be a wonderful respite during the stressful days of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“I kept telling myself I’m not going back,” she said of the Masonic Home.
And she didn’t.
She traded the stress of occupational therapy for the peaceful setting of the gardens and the greenhouse.
“It was important to me to be outside,” she said.
Gardner remained at the greenhouse through 2020- at which time she ended her 19-year employment with the greenhouse and its owners to follow her own path.
But it wasn’t without some grieving. Gardner had spent a great portion of her life in the comfort zone she had found at the greenhouse.
Gardner says she has always been one to have some “side-hustles” in the works.
She turned to one of those around the holidays last year when she began making spruce top window boxes.
That’s how the groundwork for Queen Bee’s Garden and Floral was born.
“My boyfriend watched me work in my parents’ garage and was amazed. He encouraged me to start my own business,” Gardner said.
She already had the name picked out.
“On a number of different levels I’m know as Queen Bee,” Gardner said.
All she needed was a location for her business.
That started to come together the day before Thanksgiving when Gardner saw an ad for the space at 200 W. Broadway Street in Monticello.
“I came to see it, but I was terrified of making this all real,” she said of her shop.
But her gut told her to sign a lease.
“I decided to take a leap of faith and make this business my own,” Gardner said. “I’m so glad I did.”
Leah Gardner worked for months making the little shop her own.
She’s surrounded by plants and flowers, decorative planters and garden-related knick-knacks, a nd decor that fits the store perfectly.
“It’s really speaks to me,” Gardener said of the interior of her shop.
She also has a window overlooking Walnut Street and the Cornerstone Cafe so during her open hours she can watch the hustle and bustle of an active downtown.
Gardner’s main business- and her true love- is helping design gardens for people at their homes.
The Monticello shop is her proverbial “Icing on the cake” where Gardner says she looks forward to building relationships with people and being part of the community she has been welcomed into.
Queen Bee’s Garden and Floral is open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A sandwich board in front of the shop at 200 W. Broadway Street shows other hours the shop is open during the current week.
