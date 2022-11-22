Monticello Target customers who pick up merchandise will soon be seeing an expanded drive-up area.
The Monticello City Council on Nov. 14 approved a change to Target’s planned unit development permit (PUD) that will result in an expansion and relocation of the store’s popular dive-up area.
Representatives for Target requested the PUD adjustment so it can relocate 16 drive-up stalls in the parking lot in front of the west entrance to the store.
The drive-up area will be moved to the east wall of the Target building, where 23 drive-up stalls will be located.
The request was approved on the consent agenda of the Monday, Nov. 14 meeting of the Monticello City Council.
Under the proposal, Target will create a new doorway and renovate an existing parking area along the east wall of the building that will be used for customers who use the Target drive-up pick-up service.
The area is currently used as parking for customers and employees, according to a city staff report.
In addition to the new doorway, a covered canopy space will also be added as part of the drive-up refresh. A number of architectural changes and changes in signage will also be included as part of the project.
According to a project staff report, the project proposal does not increase the size of the Target building. The current pick-up area will be converted to regular parking spaces that were sacrificed when the current drive-up area was installed.
A wall sign, new drive-up sign and two way-finding signs will be installed as part of the project, as well.
The Monticello Target store is located at 1447 Seventh Street East in the Union Crossings shopping area.
