Monticello Target drive-up

The drive-up area at the Monticello Target store will be relocating to the east wall of the building soon.

 

Monticello Target customers who pick up merchandise will soon be seeing an expanded drive-up area.

The Monticello City Council on Nov. 14 approved a change to Target’s planned unit development permit (PUD) that will result in an expansion and relocation of the store’s popular dive-up area.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

