You’re not going to have to go south of the border to experience a refreshed Taco Bell restaurant.
Taco Bell has asked the City of Monticello for a conditional use permit to make improvements at its Monticello location, located at 124 E. 7th St, in Monticello.
The permit was granted Monday, May 23.
Taco Bell has proposed expanding the restaurant’s footprint by more than 700 feet. This new space is slated to be used for a new storage area and an enclosed area for refuse. The inside dining and counter service area will not be expanded.
Buit in following trends in the fast food restaurant industry, the drive-thru at Taco Bell will be expanded to accommodate two drive-thru lanes.
To do this, modifications will need to be made to the parking lot/driveway shared by Taco Bell and the AmericInn hotel, according to a staff report presented to the Monticello City Council. Four of the restaurant’s 31 parking spaces are projected to be lost to the expansion project.
While the kitchen and dining area will not be expanded, Taco Bell will get an aesthetic face lift.
The applicants note that the overall exterior of the building will be updated with the expansion to follow the corporate branding and design of Taco Bell facilities. Revised wall signage is also planned for the outside of the building.
A sign for the restaurant, viewable from Interstate 94, will be added to the pole sign currently used by the hotel, reports state.
The Monticello Planning Commission unanimously approved the issuing of the conditional use permit at its meeting of May 18.
