The Monticello OfficeMax store is closing in May after nearly 13 years.
“Monticello Office Max received several calls yesterday. Just some info. We are open regular hours. We are completely out of all TP, disinfectants and sanitizer. We have a good supply of paper towels. We are out of monitors. We are not a UPS dropoff. As you may know, our store is closing, non virus related. Today starts our first day of liquidation and will continue till May. Please be patient with our staff, as we are also dealing with stress of the virus, being in the public each day and we are losing our jobs. Our print department will remain open ‘til mid April so please plan accordingly. Thanks for your support.”
This is the statement that Doreen Quinn Tiffany wrote on the ‘What’s Happening in Monticello, MN’ facebook page on Thursday, March 19.
Monticello locals have relied on OfficeMax for years and were voicing there disappointment on the facebook page.
Karen Christopherson wrote, “Bless all of your hard work and great customer service. You guys were always so helpful and friendly. Sad to see you go.”
Julie Eittreim wrote, “So disappointed to hear this! Where am I going to go to get my office supplies? Sorry to hear about the loss of your jobs.”
Megan Bergstrom wrote, “We go there often, so sorry to hear this.”
Many loyal customers will miss the business and are taking part in their liquidation sale.
There is no secure closing date at this time for the store located on East 7th Street.
OfficeMax is offering 30 percent off of the items in the store and have encouraged shoppers to continue to purchase items online at officedepot.com. They offer over 72,000 products.
Closing out 2019 the Monticello OfficeMax released their yearly highlights and the fourth quarter highlights.
Full Year 2019 Highlights:
Total Reported Sales of $10.6 Billion, down 3% from Prior Year, operating Income of $191 Million and Net Income from Continuing Operations of $99 Million, adjusted Operating Income of $367 Million, up 2% YOY; Adjusted EBITDA of $590 Million, up 4% YOY, and operating Cash Flow of $366 Million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $310 Million.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:
Total Reported Sales of $2.5 Billion, down 6% from Prior Year Period, operating Income of $74 Million and Net Income from Continuing Operations of $55 Million, adjusted Operating Income of $92 Million, up 10% YOY; adjusted EBITDA of $156 Million, up 13% YOY, operating Cash Flow of $152 Million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $135 Million, and EPS of $0.10, up $0.12 from Prior Year Period; Adjusted EPS of $0.12, up $0.03 from Prior Year Period.
Jim Thares, Monticello’s Economic Development Manager commented on the OfficeMax closure.
“We’re proud of our thriving business community, and we’re disappointed any time a company closes its doors in Monticello,” Thares said. “We understand this decision was made as a business strategy adjustment related to the growing use of online purchases for office supplies and products, decreasing the need for various store locations. OfficeMax has been an asset to our local retail community, and we’re thankful they provided service here for as long as they did. We will miss their presence in the Union Crossings development when the store closes for the last time.”
The exact date that OfficeMax opened in Monticello is uncertain, but the city issued their Certificate of Occupancy on November 17, 2007.
They’ve been a part of the community for at least 13 years and will be missed by many.
