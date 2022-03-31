Brittney Kohler has worked as a bankruptcy attorney for large firms in the Twin CitiesSt. Cloud.
Now she’s bringing her five years of experience practicing bankruptcy law in her hometown of Monticello.
Brittney Kohler has opened Kohler Law Office at 142 W. Broadway St. in Monticello.
Kohler brings an attorney back to the Agosto Law Building where Jim Agosto once practiced law.
Helping people find relief from their financial struggles in Brittney Kohler’s specialty.
Kohler helps her clients navigate the stressful time that financial debt can bring and point them towards a better tomorrow.
Brittney Kohler and her husband Jacob are 2010 graduates of Monticello High School and began dating while attending Monticello Middle School.
After graduating from Winona State University, attending law school in San Antonio, Texas at St. Mary’s University School of Law, and a short time with a San Antonio law firm, the couple moved back to Minnesota.
She was admitted to the Minnesota Bar and the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota in the Spring of 2017.
Since then, she has worked for large law firms while specializing bankruptcy law.
The Kohlers live in Nowthen, but Brittney’s “work home” is in the community she knows and loves.
She is enjoying her break from the big bankruptcy law firms.
“Here with my own practice I am able to be more hands-on with my clients,” Kohler said.
Kohler Law Office specializes in consumer bankruptcy, as well as Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcies. Kohler will also help clients with estate planning and the creation of wills.
“I like people and want to help people,” Kohler said.
“My goal is to have people fell better then they did coming into the office,” she said.
Not everyone who comes into her office files bankruptcy, Kohler said.
That’s why she offers free consultations.
“Sometimes people just need to talk things through- and that’s OK, too,” she said.
In the end, Kohler is at her office to give people hope. To give people options.
“People have just one life, and I want them to know that financial challenges are not a life sentence,” Kohler said.
If and when a client decides to file bankruptcy, that client pays a flat fee for Kohler’s services, she said.
People can reach out to Brittney Kohler at the Kohler Law Office online by clicking the “contact us” tab at www.kohlerlawoffice.com, or by phone at (763) 272-1047.
