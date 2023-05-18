Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association (WH) members who participate in Operation Round Up (ORU) recently donated grants totaling nearly $40,000 in April. ORU has awarded more than $4.8 million since it began in 1994.
ORU participants allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The rounded amount is then used for donations supporting local programs. Approximately 90% of WH’s members participate in the ORU program, contributing a total of almost $20,000 each month. ORU’s board manages the donated money, which is held in a trust fund. Through a selection process and review of guidelines, the ORU trust board evaluates funding requests on a bimonthly basis.
The ORU trust board donated the following on behalf of WH members at their April meeting:
$7,500, Wishes & More, funds to support wishes for children battling serious health conditions.
$6,000, Community Toys for Tots, funds to supplement the toy donations received in the age groups that are short.
$5,000, Every Meal, funds to support weekend food program.
$5,000, Monticello Help Center, funds to purchase food for clients.
$5,000, Rivers of Hope, funds to support youth and adults suffering from domestic violence.
$5,000, Wright County Health and Human Services, funds to support basic human needs when other resources have been exhausted.
$3,000, MN Firefighter Initiative, funds to support mental health care for firefighters experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder.
$1,750, Friends of the St. Michael-Albertville-Hanover Library, funds to purchase books for children.
$1,000, Scout Troop 3358, funds to carry equipment for camping.
$300, Buffalo High School All Night Grad Party, funds for a drug-free, safe, all-night party.
Those interested in ORU funds can learn more about the types of activities ORU supports and find the grant application by visiting https://www.bit.ly/WH-ORU, emailing oru@whe.org, or calling Lisa Zipp, Administrator to the Trust, at (763) 477-6126.
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utilitY.
