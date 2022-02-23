Brenden Iaquinto stands in the new MN Sportscards at 4101 Cedar Street in Monticello. Iaquinto is one of four owners of the collectible sports card shop.
Editor
Four long-time sports card collectors are coming together to open MN Sportscards in Monticello.
Owen Collette, Chris Tinvold, and the father-son duo of Josh Iaquinto and Brenden Iaquinto have opened the store at 4101 Cedar Street.
Collette says the four owners got to know each other about 10 years ago while attending sports card shows in the Twin Cities.
After setting up at multiple shows over the years to sell their sports cards, they decided about six months ago to open up their own shop.
Monticello was chosen, because the city is home to the Iaquintos, who will handle most of the day-to-day operations at MN Sportscards.
MN Sportscards will specialize in unopened boxes of sports cards, such as baseball, football, and hockey cards.
“We have one of the best selections in the state,” Collette said.
That will make Monticello a destination for sports card collections.
Unopened boxes of cards cater to a certain type of collector.
Collette, Tinvold and the Iaquintos are committed to have inventory that will meet the many needs of card collectors.
“I addition to unopened boxes, we have new releases, sports singles in our display case, many different packs of cards, and low end bargain boxes,” Collette said.
The bargain boxes range in price from $3 to $5,” he said.
Visitors to MN Sportscards can also count on finding a good selection of autographed cards and graded cards.
“Our goal is to keep our inventory revolving,” Collette said.
“We will keep the inventory fresh- not stale- so there is something new in the shop all the time,” he said.
There will be a good selection of card collecting supplies at MN Sportscards, as well.
“We will stock sleeves, boxes, and Beckett’s,” Collette said of the monthly magazine known for being loaded with stories and price guides about collectibles.
Collette, Tinvold, and the Iaquintos are also committed to something else you don’t see in card shops everyday- cleanliness.
“We’ve been to a lot of card shops in the Twin Cities and they are usually cluttered messes,” Collette said.
“We will have a clean and tight store that is customer friendly,” he pledged.
From the cleanliness of the store to the inventory of unopened boxes, visitors to MN Sportscards will be impressed, Collette said.
“Our customers are going to be ‘wowed’,” he said.
MN Sportscards opened Friday, Feb. 11.
Store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The store can be reached at (763) 295-0620.
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.