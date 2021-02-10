One of the nation’s fastest growing retailers is locating to Monticello.
Five Below, which features products for sale from $1 to $5, will be opening in retail space formerly occupied by Office Max at 1417 E 7th St, Monticello.
A spokesperson for Five Below confirmed to the Monticello Times that the store is opening in 2021, but said it was too early to discuss the store in great detail.
But that time would come in the future, the spokesperson said.
OfficeMax closed in May 2020.
Five Below is occupying half of the former OfficeMax retail space. A second tenant has yet to be publicly announced.
According to the store’s website, “Five Below is one of the fastest-growing value retailers on the planet, offering high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and more, with extreme $1 to $5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5.” The comprehensive store is meant to have a fun atmosphere and offer a different shopping experience. It contains eight “worlds:” tech, create, play, candy, room, style, party, new and now, the website states.
The chain store was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, with more than 1,000 stores in 38 states.
Most Five Below stores are in strip malls.
Five Below has 1,000 stores in 38 states. The company opened 180 new stores in 2020 and
The Monticello store will be the 19th in Minnesota. Stores are located in Apple Valley, Austin, Blaine, Bloomington, Brooklyn Center, Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Eagan, Mankato, Maple Grove, Rochester, Roseville, Saint Paul, St Cloud-Waite Park, and Stillwater. There are three Five Below stores in Minneapolis.
Five Below was founded in 2002 by David Schlessinger, creator and founder of Encore Books and Zany Brainy, along with Tom Vellios, former CEO of Zany Brainy. Five Below opened its first store in Wayne, Pennsylvania, according to the company’s website.
