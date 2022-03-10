A Monticello manufacturing company is looking to expand its footprint within the city.
Suburban Manufacturing, located off Chelsea Road at 10531 Dalton Ave NE is looking to add more than 21,000 square feet to its 40,236 square-foot manufacturing facility.
Suburban’s expansion plans show the proposed addition on the south and west sides of the current building, according to a staff report presented to the city’s economic development authority.
On Feb. 23, the EDA considered setting a public hearing to consider selling EDA-owned land near the Suburban site to make the expansion a reality. Suburban will also convey a small area of its property that lies in the stormwater pond located just west of its current building, according to the staff report.
The lot Suburban is interested in for its expansion is one of many tax-exempt lots in the city’s Otter Creek Business Park.
The City holds title to most of those lots. In order to maintain the tax-exempt status of the lots, the City Council will be asked to convey the land to the EDA, which in turn will convey the lot to M&B on Chelsea, LLC., the ownership entity of Suburban Manufacting, the report states.
Suburban Manufacturing is looking to purchase the small lot for its expansion and is not seeking any financial assistance from the City or the EDA for its expansion.
The public hearing is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13.
Also on Feb. 23, the EDA considered adopting a resolution asking the City Council to set a public hearing to consider the creation of a TIF district to aid in the financing and construction of Deephaven Development’s project on Block 52.
Deephaven Development has indicated that it would like to obtain title to the property and begin excavation and construction activities by September-October of 2022.
