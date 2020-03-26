A Hopkins-based developer interested in redeveloping “Block 52” has been given another year to work on plans for the downtown Monticello property.
The Baird Group and the Monticello Economic Development Authority (EDA) have been working under a “preliminary developers agreement” for the high-profile property bound by Broadway Street to the north, River Street to the south, Highway 25 to the east and Walnut Street to the West.
Preliminary plans submitted by the Baird Group last June call for 95 luxury multi-family residential units on the west half of the block that would occupy the three stories of the building over an underground parking garage. Plans also call for a rooftop terrace with a view of West Bridge Park and Mississippi River. The commercial development includes a stand-alone restaurant in the northeast corner of the block and a sizable commercial building on the southeast corner of the block.
However, neither the EDA nor Baird Group have completed needed work to move forward towards making the project a reality.
That had become a challenge with the preliminary developers agreement under which the Baird Group and city staff have been working expiring March 31, according to Jim Thares, economic development manager for the City of Monticello.
The Monticello Economic Development Authority on March 11 approved an extension of the agreement which allows the two entities will have until at least February 2021 to continue working under the PDA as they work towards a formal developers agreement that could be a major project to the downtown business district.
The extension creates the best opportunity for the potential of Baird Group’s concept to come together, Thares added.
“They like Monticello as a development community and like the Block 52 potential and concept they have put forward,” Thares said of the Baird Group.
The interest was strong on both the city and developer’s parts on moving forward.
The EDA has fallen behind in site assembly and getting complete buy-in from all of the Block 52 property owners, Thares said. The Baird Group still has work to do in terms of securing financing and completing feasibility and concept studies.
Thares also noted that representatives from the Baird Group stated an interest meeting with Block 52 property owners in an attempt to “engage them and see if the ball can br pushed forward a little bit.”
EDA City Council representative Jim Davidson made a motion to extend the preliminary developers agreement. Bill Tapper seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
