When Craig Erickson was ready to make a career change, his new path was obvious.
Though he worked for Lakeland Transmission for 18 years, and his own Craig’s Small Engine Repair after that, Erickson steered towards something new- but yet familiar.
He and his wife Pam became partners in a franchised home inspection service under Pillar to Post.
Pillar to Post is North America’s largest home inspection company. The Ericksons are one of the newest franchisees operating out of the Monticello area.
Getting into the home inspection business was familiar to Craig Erickson because his father was a realtor for 40 years.
“I understand realtors,” Erickson said. And realtors, like home buyers, are the people to contract for home inspectors.
Pam worked many years for Cintas, a national workplace uniform company. It was her job leading a team in the purchasing of inventory.
The Ericksons were looking for a business venture where they could work together.
Pillar to Post was a natural path for the couple. Craig Erickson could lean on his decades of experience working face-to-face with customers in the auto repair businesses, and Pam could help run the operations side of things.
“In this business, we knew Craig would be good at it,” Pam Erickson said. “It allows Craig to do one of the things he does best- being out and meeting people.”
“Pillar To Post—The Erickson Team,” as Craig and Pam are now known, provides customers, real estate professionals, home buyers and home sellers with a home inspection service that brings to the buying or selling of a home unmatched quality, precision, integrity, and professionalism, the couple states.
“Think of us a a doctor for your home,” Pam Erickson said.
“Like a doctor, we’re not a specialist,” she said.
The Erickson’s are more like a general practitioner for your home.
“Our job is to look for things that are wrong,” Pam Erickson said.
The mission of Craig and Pam Erickson in their roles as home inspectors is to make sure their customers are finding comfort in purchasing their home.
“We don’t just point out deficiencies and walk away, we give advice so our customers walk away feeling good,” she said.
In fortifying the trust and relationship between inspector and client, Craig Erickson has earned his ASHI (American Society of Home Inspectors) Certification). Both Craig and Pam are members of the Saint Cloud Area Association of Realtors and the Minnesota Association of Home Inspectors. Pam is working towards her ASHI certification.
In addition to the home inspection, the Ericksons leave with its clients the Pillar to Post home manual, a comprehensive guide to all the appliances in the home, a record of recall checks, and video how-tos, Craig Erickson said. The home manual is free as part of the inspection package.
In addition to the comprehensive home inspection services offered by Pillar to Post- The Erickson Team, the couple also offers add-on services such as radon testing, mold testing and water quality t, Craig EWrickson said.
The bottom line with home inspections is that they provide peace of mind for the homeowner, the Ericksons said.
“We provide a very good evaluation of the home you’re buying,” he said.
Craig and Pam Erickson work in the Todd, Morrison, Sherburne, Benton, Stearns and Wright County areas.
They can be reached by phone at 763-332-5600 or by email at craig.erickson@pillartopost.com
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
