Jack Hopkins, President and CEO of CorTrust Bank, has been selected BankBeat magazine’s 2020 Banker of the Year. According to BankBeat, Hopkins receives this recognition for his ongoing commitment to growing his bank in an era of increasing consolidation, along with his career-long commitment to leading the community banking industry forward.
This honor comes on the cusp of CorTrust Bank being named the top bank in South Dakota by Forbes Magazine last year. Additionally, CorTrust recently acquired First Minnesota Bank, growing CorTrust’s footprint in the Twin Cities to a total of 15 locations, adding to the 22 branches rooted in eastern South Dakota.
CorTrust has a branch office in Monticello.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.