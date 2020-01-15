Jack Hopkins, President and CEO of CorTrust Bank, has been selected BankBeat magazine’s 2020 Banker of the Year. According to BankBeat, Hopkins receives this recognition for his ongoing commitment to growing his bank in an era of increasing consolidation, along with his career-long commitment to leading the community banking industry forward.

This honor comes on the cusp of CorTrust Bank being named the top bank in South Dakota by Forbes Magazine last year. Additionally, CorTrust recently acquired First Minnesota Bank, growing CorTrust’s footprint in the Twin Cities to a total of 15 locations, adding to the 22 branches rooted in eastern South Dakota.

CorTrust has a branch office in Monticello.

Load comments