CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital recently was awarded Platinum designation by Optum for the remarkable care provided to mental health inpatients. The Platinum designation is the highest level of achievement given by Optum which means our inpatient mental health units met or exceeded the effectiveness metrics and the efficiency criteria. Platinum distinction demonstrates shorter stay (without compromising outcomes), lower cost, better care with less practice variability, better follow up rates that lessen the chance of relapse and fewer readmissions. St. Cloud Hospital has received this award annually since 2015!
The Platinum distinction is based on clinical data collected by Optum during the course of an entire year. Optum looked at specific criteria, such as readmission rates and average length of inpatient stay and compared St. Cloud Hospital’s data to that of other regionally based facilities.
Optum, a part of UnitedHealth Group, works with health plans to achieve operational excellence, grow membership and drive consumer engagement, and improve clinical quality and manage risk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.