Over the weekend, CentraCare tested all residents and employees of long-term care facilities for coronavirus (COVID-19) to ensure we are protecting those who are most vulnerable to this disease.
Testing was done for all residents and employees, even if symptoms of COVID-19 are not present.
CentraCare is also committed to ongoing asymptomatic testing at our congregate care facilities, in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s five-point plan for protecting Minnesota’s long-term care community. Emergent testing will also be done on anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
CentraCare will communicate the results to employees, and to residents and their family members, along with reporting positive cases to the Minnesota Department of Health.
In addition to asymptomatic testing, CentraCare will continue to screen all employees for COVID-19 at the beginning of their shift and before they enter the facility. At congregate care facilities where there has been a positive case, residents will be screened twice a day for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
CentraCare will strive to do everything in our power to keep our vulnerable population safe and mitigate the spread of this virus.
