Buffalo Hospital awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from Leapfrog Group

Buffalo Hospital, part of Allina Health, received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that rates patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This national distinction celebrates Buffalo Hospital’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.

 “Buffalo Hospital’s place on this exclusive list is a well-deserved honor for our team of outstanding care providers. It reflects the high-quality, patient-centered care our community has come to expect from us,” said Josh Shepherd, president, Buffalo Hospital. “Buffalo Hospital physicians and staff are dedicated to Allina Health’s commitment to Whole Person Care—mind, body, spirit and connection to community— it is gratifying to see their excellent work reflected in this way.”

