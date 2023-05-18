Buffalo Hospital awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from Leapfrog Group

Buffalo Hospital, part of Allina Health, received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that rates patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This national distinction celebrates Buffalo Hospital’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.
“Buffalo Hospital’s place on this exclusive list is a well-deserved honor for our team of outstanding care providers. It reflects the high-quality, patient-centered care our community has come to expect from us,” said Josh Shepherd, president, Buffalo Hospital. “Buffalo Hospital physicians and staff are dedicated to Allina Health’s commitment to Whole Person Care—mind, body, spirit and connection to community— it is gratifying to see their excellent work reflected in this way.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But Buffalo Hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
To see Buffalo Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
