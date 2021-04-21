Brent Wilde was recently named chief executive officer of Stellis Health, succeeding Douglas Hanson who is retiring later this month. “We are excited to introduce Brent Wilde as our CEO,” says Jason Halvorson, MD, president of Stellis Health. “With nearly 30 years of hospital and clinic operations experience, Brent is an accomplished executive with proven success who truly complements our clinic and community.”
Brent is a visionary, values-driven leader who creates strong, sustainable partnerships. He has outstanding interpersonal communication skills and is committed to results-oriented leadership and teambuilding. “Stellis Health is a high performing organization with a tremendous 70-year legacy of caring,” says Brent Wilde. “I began my career in the big health systems, including Fairview and the University, and bigger has not proven to be better. We as consumers need more independence and Stellis Health is relentlessly independent. It’s really the only medical group that I’d want to manage today and I plan to focus on supporting their legacy and continuing to do great things for the community.”
With a philosophy of relationships and a networker at heart, Brent routinely seeks employee and community feedback. He is eager to become an active member in the communities served by Stellis Health. “I plan to begin by learning and meeting with stakeholders from community members and patients to physicians and staff,” says Brent. “I want to understand what the ‘Special Sauce’ is that makes Stellis Health such an exceptional organization and keep that going, particularly what’s working well and valued.
“I also want to acknowledge the tragedy that happened at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo,” says Brent. “I know that everyone here was impacted and plan to be very thoughtful about how we can surround ourselves and support each other with continued healing as we consider the future collectively.”
For the past three years, Brent has been the vice president of Corporate Solutions at Cresa, the world’s largest corporate real estate advisory firm responsible for business development. Prior to that he was president of Minnesota Eye Consultants, CEO at Kidney Specialists of Minnesota and chief financial officer at the University of Minnesota Physicians. Brent has a Master of Business Administration in New Venture Management/Entrepreneurship from the University of St. Thomas and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance and Accounting from Bethel University. He has served on many healthcare and community boards and currently serves on the Bethel University Foundation and
Northwestern Health Sciences University boards. Brent has a long history of active volunteerism and teaching roles within his church, Here’s Life Inner City and more.
Brent loves western Minnesota, particularly the smaller towns outside the main beltway. He grew up in Canby, Minnesota, near Marshall, and believes small-town life is at his core. He plans to relocate to the area with his wife of 32 years, Lynn. Together, they have two adult daughters, Abby (who is expecting Brent’s first grandchild this summer with husband Keith) and younger daughter Marissa.
Already a member of the Men’s Golf League at Wild Marsh, Brent also enjoys playing basketball, hiking, bicycling and four-wheel off-roading out West. He likes to spend time with family and travel, particularly with New Zealand and Australia being favorite destinations that he looks forward to returning to once COVID restrictions are lifted.
