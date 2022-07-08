Carol Gordon

Carol Gordon is pictured inside her new Grain Bin Antiques in Orrock Township. The rural Big Lake antique store is situated in a former five-stall horse barn.

 Jeffrey Hage / Union-Times

Antique shoppers have a new place in Orrock Township to find their latest treasures.

Carol Gordon has opened Grain Bin Antiques on Sherburne County Road 4 at 16885 261st Ave. NW in rural Big Lake- right off the edge of the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.

The antique shop is located in a former horse barn, with the horse stalls serving as their own individually themed shops.

Inside the shop is a sign that reads, “My barn, my rules.”

The number one rule that is followed at Carol Gordon’s shop is that all her merchandise is extremely affordable.

“My prices are so reasonable because this is a hobby, not a business,” said Gordon, who makes her living as a realtor. 

As a matter of fact, its because Gordon is a realtor that Grain Bin Antiques exists in Orrock Township.

The property at 16885 261st Ave. NW was on the market and Gordon picked it out for a client.

“It met all the criteria my client was looking for,” Gordon said.

With one exception. Sitting on the property was an amazing two-story home- but the client couldn’t have two stories.

“So I showed it to my husband,” Gordon said.

Sitting on the property were two barns- one perfect for a shop for Gordon’s husband and the former horse barn perfect for Carol Gordon’s future antique shop.

The couple sold its home in Oak Grove in Anoka County, and moved five miles west of Zimmerman in Orrock Township.

At her Oak Grove home, Gordon had bought a grain bin to store her furniture and antiques.

When she opened her shop, the Grain Bin idea stuck and became its name.

She put a grain bin along the edge of the property in Orrock Township to greet her new (and returning) customers.

A collector herself, Gordon says most of the items in her shop come from garage sales and flea markets. She even has friends gifting her potential merchandise.

“Some things, I’ve even found alongside the road,: Gordon said.

Among themes in the 5-stall barn are an ice cream shop, outdoor garden, children, kitchen, and cabin-man cave.

Gordon’s hand-painted and refurbished furniture can also be found around the barn.

“The painted furniture, I do it all myself,” Gordon said.

Grain Bin Antiques is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

The store has a Facebook page, found at www.facebook.com/grain-bin-antiques-108537764194812, where you can learn about periodic sales.

Carol Gordon can be reached by telephone at (612) 669-5287.

Tags

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments