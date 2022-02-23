Eligible organizations are ones which provide food, services and child care and access to social and mental health services
Local nonprofits hoping to provide housing services, food, child care programs, employment opportunities and access to social and mental health services that have been impacted during the pandemic have access to a new pot of money.
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners dedicated $500,000 to the community nonprofit investment program, and if it runs out they could even add more to it to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
The purpose of the Sherburne County Community Resource Support Program is to provide support for certain nonprofits and other community organizations who help to provide County residents with housing services, food, child care programs, employment opportunities and access to social and mental health services to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
The Sherburne County Community Resource Support Program will be administered through the county administrator’s office.
Organizations are also strongly encouraged to apply for all other available COVID-19-related funding programs offered by the federal government, the state of Minnesota and other governmental agencies. Organizations applying for and receiving funds through these programs are still eligible to receive a grant from Sherburne County but may not use county grant funds for eligible expenses covered by other local, state or federal funds or programs.
The focus of the county’s Community Resource Support Program is on responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its negative impacts. This includes responding both to the immediate harms caused by the pandemic and mitigating the long-term impacts of the pandemic in compounding systemic public health and economic challenges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.