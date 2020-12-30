When Monticello city leaders condemned a piece of land in the early 1990s, they thought they were preparing for a new lift station.
Little did they know they were actually preparing for nearly 30 years of civic leadership from Brian Stumpf.
Stumpf’s grandfather was the owner of Ruff Automotive, a salvage yard once located at 611 Elm Street.
The City went after a piece of Ruff Automotive land in order to construct a lift station on the corner of Seventh and Elm Street.
Stumpf recalls not understanding how the city could take his grandfather’s land and tell his grandfather how much he would be compensated for that loss.
“A year later, when there was an opening on the planning commission, I applied,” Stumpf said.
The rest, as they say, is history.
“My goal was to get educated about those things I didn’t understand,” Stumpf said.
What Stumpf didn’t know at the time is that the planning commission appointment would lead to nearly three decades of service to the City of Monticello.
After two years on the planning commission, Stumpf ran for city council. It was recently retired City Administrator Jeff O’Neill who encouraged Stumpf to first run for city council, convincing him that “he had nothing to lose.”
After 20 years serving on the city council, Stumpf ran for the mayor in 2015. He won the seat vacated by Clint Herbst and served three terms as mayor before retiring from public service at the end of his 2020 term.
“After three terms I decided it was time,” Stumpf said of leaving city government.
“I wanted to go out on my own terms,” he said.
As Stumpf reflected on nearly 30 years of service to the City of Monticello, he was quick to point out that his service was not a one-man job.
“It takes a large team effort to get things done,” Stumpf said.
From the staff, to the committees and all the boards, its one big, group effort, Stumpf said.
“I am just proud to be a part of it,” he said.
The City of Monticello was a small city of about 5,000 people when Stumpf was first elected to the city council.
Stumpf helped the city navigate the challenges of extreme growth to the city of nearly 14,000 that Monticello is today.
Housing, transportation, and growth in community amenities are all things that grew under Stumpf and the councils with which he worked.
And while Stumpf is adamant that he leaves behind no personal legacy, you need look no further than the Monticello Community Center, Highway 25 corridor, Chelsea Road improvements, County Road 18/39 interchange, Fallon Avenue overpass, and the Seventh Street corridor improvements as some of the projects that occurred on Stumpf’s watch.
There are a number of things that helped shape Monticello growth and pointed the city in the direction it has grown today.
“I remember Kmart coming in, and the Monticello Mall,” Stumpf recalled.
There was the big storm of 1997 when two EF-2 tornadoes struck the city. Reports state that the 110 mph winds damaged every tree in Ellison Park, destroyed 75 new cars and trucks at Monticello car dealerships, and destroyed numerous recreational vehicles at an RV dealership. Over 500 structures were significantly damaged, 61 homes and apartment buildings were declared uninhabitable and 30 factories closed.
That July 1 storm, Stumpf said, changed the whole make-up of Highway 25 and eventually led to it being reconstructed as a four-lane highway.
Cardinal Hills was the first housing development that Stumpf remembers being involved in, during a time when the old bowling alley on Chelsea Road was a hopping place, cioty hall was located in what is today the Grismo funeral home, and mining was still taking place in town.
The hospital had yet to expand into what it is today, and the need for senior housing was exploding, which resulted in the building of Mississippi Shores.
“There were a lot of swings,” Stumpf recalled.
One of the greatest economic swings of the community came in 2008 with the housing crisis and the number of foreclosures being recorded statewide.
“We were in the middle of trying to acquire Bertram in 2008,” Stumpf said.
The City was giving serious consideration to pulling out of the multi-million dollar deal to acquire from the YMCA what is now Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park.
“In 2008 we decided to stay committed and keep moving forward,” Stumpf said.
“I’m glad we saw it through,” Stumpf said of what would become one of the most important decisions of the time he spent on the city council.
Another important project was the building of the community center, which Stumpf was not a supporter of.
“It was a hot topic, and I was opposed to it,” he said. “I wasn’t ready to take that jump.”
But others on the council were.
“Just because I didn’t agree with it didn’t mean I tried to put the kibosh on it,” he said.
It goes back to the teamwork that makes the city click, he said.
Today, the community center is the heart of the community and a facility Stumpf is proud of.
Stumpf says the relocation of Dahlheimer Beverage is another city success story. The company built a new facility of west Chelsea Road, and its former location - and that of a ready mix plant- allowed for the building of Target, Home Depot and the other retailers on Seventh Street and Hart Boulevard.
Stumpf says he is grateful to have served the City of Monticello for so many years, but is also grateful to have his longtime job to turn to as he exits government life.
The mayor has been in the towing business since 1999. He owned Monticello Towing until selling the business to Burda’s Towing in 2020.
He continues to work for Burda’s today and hopes to do less physical towing and more on the transport side of the business in the future.
“Moving equipment from point A to point B. That’s what I’d like to do,” Stumpf said.
That sounds like a natural progression for a man who had a hand in moving an entire city from point A to point B in a nearly 30 career of service to his community.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
