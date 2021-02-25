Sunday, Feb. 21

• Hwy 10/165th Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Hwy 10/CR 15 – DWI/Narcotics - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Methamphetamine located in the vehicle. Driver was arrested.

• Hwy 10/Jefferson Blvd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Lake St/Shore Acres Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

Saturday, Feb. 20

• Lake St/Monroe - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 100 blk Mount Curve Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Hwy 25/Harrison Dr - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• 13800 blk Hwy 10, ER – Agency Assist – Big Lake K9 requested for a sniff of a vehicle. Bruno alerted on the vehicle; search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine in the direct area of Bruno’s alert.

•Hwy 10/Eagle Lake Rd – Agency Assist – Personal injury accident, assisted Minnesota State Patrol with traffic, minor injuries, no parties transported.

Friday, Feb. 19

• Eagle Lake Rd/Washington Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• 50 blk CR 43 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Lake St/Monroe St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• 300 blk Lake St S - Domestic Disturbance – Report of a domestic situation that occurred earlier. Investigation ongong.

Thursday, Feb. 18

• 100 blk Lake St - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, investigation ongoing.

• 1000 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 300b blk Lake St - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• 40 blk Lake St - Property Damage - Report of damage done to a vehicle’s taillight.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

• Hwy 10/CR 81 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

• Rose Dr/CR 43 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Hwy 10/165th Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Monday, Feb. 15

• Lake St/Hwy 10 - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• 500 blk Humboldt Dr - Property Damage - Report of damage done to vehicle.

