Sunday, December 13, 2020
- 4700 blk Blanding Ct - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, suspect arrested and transported to jail.
- 19100 blk Engle Wood Dr - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault and DWI.
- 121 Euclid Ave - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
- Lake St/Hwy 10 - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for expired registration, could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, saw a baggie of marijuana in plain view, during the search officers located a handgun hidden in the trunk, driver arrested for felon in possession of the handgun, juvenile passenger arrested for cocaine in his possession. Driver transported to the Sherburne County Jail and juvenile transported to Lino Lakes Detention Facility.
- Lake St/Hwy 10 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Saturday, December 12, 2020
- Lake St/Hwy 10 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
- Hwy 10/Lakeshore Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- 1700 Grace Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
- Hwy 10/168th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
- Hwy 10/CR 14 - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
- Phyllis St/Hwy 10 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, December 11, 2020
- 100 blk Jefferson Blvd - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and suspected to be under the influence of narcotics. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Thursday, December 10, 2020
- 700 blk Minnesota Ave - Juvenile Complaint - Report of a disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
- Lake St/Pleasant Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
- 700 blk Minnesota Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
- 16700 198th Ave - Property Damage - Report of damage done to mailboxes.
- 700 blk Minnesota Ave - Juvenile Complaint - Report of a disorderly juvenile, mediated by officers.
- 100 blk Eagle Lake Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Monday, December 7, 2020
- Hwy 10/CR 81 - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
- Hwy 10/168th St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
