• Dominic Bratcher, 26 of Zimmerman, for 5th Degree Controlled Substance
• Loretta Kramer, 42 of Akeley, for Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance, DWI (controlled substance)
• Tyler Bjelland, 20 of Sartell, for 5th Degree Controlled Substance
• Edward Johnson, 57 of Minneapolis, for GM 3rd Degree DWI
• Nicholas Larson, 39 of Arden Hills, for Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI
• Mallory Howe, 19 of St. Cloud, for 5th Degree Controlled Substance
• Julie Uhrhammer , 54 of LaPointe, Wis., for GM 3rd Degree DWI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.