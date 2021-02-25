• Dominic Bratcher, 26 of Zimmerman, for 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Loretta Kramer, 42 of Akeley, for Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance, DWI (controlled substance)

• Tyler Bjelland, 20 of Sartell, for 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Edward Johnson, 57 of Minneapolis, for GM 3rd Degree DWI

• Nicholas Larson, 39 of Arden Hills, for Misdemanor 4th Degree DWI

• Mallory Howe, 19 of St. Cloud, for 5th Degree Controlled Substance

• Julie Uhrhammer , 54 of LaPointe, Wis., for GM 3rd Degree DWI

