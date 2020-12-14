• Zoban Blackie, 40 of Big Lake, for a violation of Order for Protection

• Eugenio Avila Merino, 59 of Big Lake, for domestic assault / DWI

• Cordell Wilson, 21 of St. Cloud, for 5th Degree Controlled Substance / Felon in Possession of Firearm

• Alan Williams, 63 of Elk River, for 4th Degree DWI (narcotics) 

• Marques L Oleson-Christopher, 22 of Mankato, (2) Blue Earth County Felony Warrants

