Big Lake Fire Department Auxiliary’s Christmas parade

Santa Claus was the highlight of a Christmas parade Saturday, Dec. 19 featuring police cars and fire trucks in Big Lake. Santa rode atop a Big Lake Fire Department fire truck. Along the parade route volunteers collected donations for the Big Lake Communty Food Shelf. The event was hosted by the Big Lake Fire Department Auxiliar.
