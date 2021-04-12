A bicyclist on Highway 25 was killed on the morning of Monday, April 12 after being hit by a semi exiting Interstate 94.
At about 7:45 a.m. Monday, April 12, a Peterbilt semi truck with a dump trailer was exiting Westbound I-94 onto the ramp to go Northbound Highway 25 when it made contact with a bicyclist at the intersection.
Because of the accident, the ramp onto Highway 25 was closed to traffic and diverted to the Hasty/Silver Creek exit. Traffic then used County Road 75 to return eastward to Monticello. Highway 25 was closed from Chelsea Ave to the south to Seventh Street on the north side of the Interstate 94 overpass.
The Wright County Sheriff's Office and Monticello Fire Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene. The Monticello Fire Department cleared the scene at 8:20 a.m.
The Monticello Times will update you as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.