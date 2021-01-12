People riding bicycles in Big Lake now have access to a community-based fixit-station.
Located at Metro Transit's Big Lake NorthStar Station, the fix-it station features all the tools necessary to perform basic bike repairs and maintenance, from changing a flat tire and adjusting brakes and derailleurs to adding air to a bicycle's tires.
Red in color so it stands out among the blue and yellow NorthStar rail trains or the Big Lake landscape, the fix-it station tools are securely attached to the stand with stainless steel cables and tamper-proof fasteners. The tools include screwdrivers, wrenches, tire levers and Allen wrenches.
Bikes can be hung from hanger arms which allows the pedals and wheels of the bike to spin freely while making adjustments.
"This equipment is for the public to use if they need to tune up their bike or pump up their tires," said Corrie Scott, recreation and communications coordinator for the City of Big Lake.
"We hope this equipment will make it even easier to bicycle in the Big Lake community," Scott said.
The fix-it station was funded by the CentraCare-Monticello Foundation,with support from Big Lake's Bicycle Advisory Group, city staff, and Metro Transit.
